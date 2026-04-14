Biodiversity gallery opens at Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary to boost eco-tourism in Uttarakhand

Haldwani, Apr 13 (PTI): Tourists visiting the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand can now explore its rich biodiversity through a unique gallery aimed at promoting eco-tourism and raising awareness among nature enthusiasts, an official said on Monday.

The sanctuary, named after the nearly 30-km-long Nandhaur River that flows through it, is the newest wildlife sanctuary in the state, having been officially notified in 2012.

Spread across ​​269 square km, it forms part of the Kumaon forest region, which gained prominence through the writings of renowned hunter-turned-wildlife conservationist Jim Corbett.

Divisional Forest Officer of Haldwani Forest Division, Kundan Kumar, said the 'Nandhaur Biodiversity Gallery' has been developed at the Chorgalia and Kakarali gates of the sanctuary.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen eco-tourism and enhance conservation awareness in the region.

According to the latest tiger census, the forest division is home to 37 tigers, in addition to its rich flora and fauna.

Kumar noted that although Nandhaur is among the most biodiverse regions in Uttarakhand, much of its natural wealth often remains unseen by visitors.

"This gallery provides an engaging platform to understand the sanctuary's biodiversity, making it accessible even to those who may not spot wildlife during their trip," Kumar said.

An Indian Forest Service officer from the 2017 batch, Kumar added that the gallery has been designed as an informative and visually engaging space showcasing the sanctuary's biodiversity.

It features high-quality panels displaying various species of mammals, birds, butterflies, reptiles, and other fauna found in Nandhaur, he said.

Kumar highlighted that the gallery's most significant feature is its "historical section," which houses rare and curated archival material illustrating the legacy of forest management in the region.

This section includes photographs of old forest rest houses, which reflect the architectural heritage and the historical presence of forest administration, he added.

He further mentioned that it also features visual documentation of the "Nandhaur Tramway System," which was historically utilised for the extraction and transportation of timber. PTI DPT RHL

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