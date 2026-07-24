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English NewsNewsIndiaBill containing provisions for strict action against paper leaks to be introduced in Parliament: PM Modi

Bill containing provisions for strict action against paper leaks to be introduced in Parliament: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next wee.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:13 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

"The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful.

Therefore, since allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced about two-and-a-half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakhs students could attend the retest," he said.

Modi said the results of the medical-entrance re-test were declared on July 19 and from across India, there have been reports of happiness from those who were successful.

The prime minister said he is not among those who would be satisfied with this.

"That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established," he said. PTI ACB RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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