UP Hindu Minor Lured To Kashmir With Job Promise, Forced To Convert To Islam: Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bijnor family alleges minor son taken to Kashmir for employment.

Boy reportedly pressured to convert religion and name changed.

Viral video prompts family to seek police intervention.

Police register case, investigation underway into conversion allegations.

An alleged case of forced religious conversion involving a minor boy has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, with the family claiming he was taken to Kashmir under the pretext of employment and later pressured to embrace Islam. The incident was reported from Bakharpur village, which falls within the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station area. According to the family, a youth identified as Wasim allegedly convinced the boy, Vishal, to travel to Kashmir with promises of a job opportunity.

Family Alleges Forced Conversion in Kashmir

Relatives of the minor allege that after reaching Kashmir, Vishal was threatened and compelled to convert his religion. They further claimed that his name was changed to Hamza following the alleged conversion.

The controversy intensified after a purported video related to the conversion surfaced online and rapidly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention in the region.

Family members said they became alarmed after seeing the clip and tried repeatedly to contact the boy. According to them, they were allegedly told to “forget the boy” when they sought information about his whereabouts.

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Distressed Family Seeks Police Intervention

Deeply disturbed by the developments, Vishal’s family approached the office of the Superintendent of Police in Bijnor and appealed for immediate intervention to ensure the minor’s safe return.

The family has demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in taking the boy away and coercing him into conversion.

The case has since triggered concern locally, especially given the boy’s age and the allegations surrounding the circumstances under which he was taken out of the state.

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Police Begin Investigation Into Allegations

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities said they are examining all aspects of the complaint, including the claims made by the family and the authenticity of the viral video.

Officials added that more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the boy’s current condition or location. Police are also expected to verify the sequence of events surrounding his travel to Kashmir and the allegations of religious coercion.