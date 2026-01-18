Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The alleged rape and subsequent death of a NEET aspirant at a girls’ hostel in Patna has ignited widespread anger across Bihar, intensifying a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The incident has once again brought the issue of women’s safety and law and order in the state under the spotlight.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of failing to protect women and allowing criminals to operate with impunity. He claimed the administration had become insensitive and was functioning to serve corrupt elements rather than the people.

Tejashwi Yadav Targets NDA Government

Through a series of social media posts, Yadav alleged that the state government was oppressing minor girls, students, and women, while remaining silent on grave crimes. He described the ruling dispensation as morally hollow, accusing those in power of projecting themselves as virtuous even as horrific incidents continued to surface.

To underline his criticism, Yadav cited multiple recent cases, including the gang rape and murder of a widow in Madhepura, the killing of a four-year-old girl in Khagaria, and the assault and death of the NEET aspirant from Jehanabad in Patna. According to him, these incidents reflected a collapse of law and order and a system that had become “ruthless and inhuman”.

Protests, Police Action and Allegations

The RJD leader also took aim at the police response to protests in Patna and Khagaria, alleging that demonstrators seeking justice were lathi-charged and sent to jail. He claimed that while ordinary citizens and party workers were punished for raising their voices, criminals enjoyed protection. Yadav questioned whether standing with victims and demanding accountability had become a crime in Bihar.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s silence on such incidents amounted to complicity, warning that continued atrocities could provoke public resistance.

Rohini Acharya Voices Anger

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, echoed the outrage on social media. She said Bihar had been disgraced once again and questioned whether justice would be delivered to the student who was assaulted in the hostel.



Her remarks reflected the anguish and fear being voiced by many women in the state.

JDU Hits Back

Responding to the criticism, JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha termed the NEET aspirant’s death tragic and extended condolences to the family. He said a police investigation was underway, arrests had been made, and a second post-mortem opinion had been sought from AIIMS Patna. Jha assured strict action against those found guilty, reiterating that the Nitish Kumar government followed a “no compromise” approach to crime.

He accused Tejashwi Yadav of politicising the tragedy and urged him to also address crimes that occurred during the RJD’s tenure, including the Shilpi Gautam murder case, alleging links to individuals associated with his party.