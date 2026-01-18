Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Funeral Of Bihar’s Law & Order’: Tejashwi Slams Govt On Women’s Safety After NEET Student’s Death

‘Funeral Of Bihar’s Law & Order’: Tejashwi Slams Govt On Women’s Safety After NEET Student’s Death

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticised the NDA government for failing to protect women, citing recent crimes and police brutality against protesters.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The alleged rape and subsequent death of a NEET aspirant at a girls’ hostel in Patna has ignited widespread anger across Bihar, intensifying a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The incident has once again brought the issue of women’s safety and law and order in the state under the spotlight.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of failing to protect women and allowing criminals to operate with impunity. He claimed the administration had become insensitive and was functioning to serve corrupt elements rather than the people.

Tejashwi Yadav Targets NDA Government

Through a series of social media posts, Yadav alleged that the state government was oppressing minor girls, students, and women, while remaining silent on grave crimes. He described the ruling dispensation as morally hollow, accusing those in power of projecting themselves as virtuous even as horrific incidents continued to surface.

To underline his criticism, Yadav cited multiple recent cases, including the gang rape and murder of a widow in Madhepura, the killing of a four-year-old girl in Khagaria, and the assault and death of the NEET aspirant from Jehanabad in Patna. According to him, these incidents reflected a collapse of law and order and a system that had become “ruthless and inhuman”.

Protests, Police Action and Allegations

The RJD leader also took aim at the police response to protests in Patna and Khagaria, alleging that demonstrators seeking justice were lathi-charged and sent to jail. He claimed that while ordinary citizens and party workers were punished for raising their voices, criminals enjoyed protection. Yadav questioned whether standing with victims and demanding accountability had become a crime in Bihar.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s silence on such incidents amounted to complicity, warning that continued atrocities could provoke public resistance.

Rohini Acharya Voices Anger

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, echoed the outrage on social media. She said Bihar had been disgraced once again and questioned whether justice would be delivered to the student who was assaulted in the hostel.

Her remarks reflected the anguish and fear being voiced by many women in the state.

JDU Hits Back

Responding to the criticism, JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha termed the NEET aspirant’s death tragic and extended condolences to the family. He said a police investigation was underway, arrests had been made, and a second post-mortem opinion had been sought from AIIMS Patna. Jha assured strict action against those found guilty, reiterating that the Nitish Kumar government followed a “no compromise” approach to crime.

He accused Tejashwi Yadav of politicising the tragedy and urged him to also address crimes that occurred during the RJD’s tenure, including the Shilpi Gautam murder case, alleging links to individuals associated with his party.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the ruling party responded to the criticism?

The ruling party acknowledges the tragedy and assures strict action. They accuse the opposition of politicizing the incident and urge them to address past crimes.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET BIHAR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
West Bengal
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget