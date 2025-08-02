The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that it will double the remuneration for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), enhance remuneration for BLO Supervisors and give honorarium to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROS).



"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The electoral roll machinery, consisting of Electoral Registration Officers (EROS), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROS), BLO Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls. The Commission has therefore, decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOS & also enhanced the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls" it said in a press release.



The apex poll body's press statement also mentioned that the last such revision was done in 2015 and the honorarium has been provided for EROS and AEROs for the first time. Remunerations for BLOs, incentives for BLOS for Revision of electoral rolls, and BLO Supervisors have existed since 2015, with remuneration amounts of Rs 6000, Rs 1000, and Rs 12000, respectively. The revised remuneration is Rs 12000 for BLOS, Rs 2000 for an Incentive to BLO for Revision of the electoral roll and Rs 18000 for BLO Supervisors. For AERO and ERO, remuneration is 25000 and 30000, respectively.



Moreover, the press note further mentioned that the Commission had also approved a special incentive of Rs 6,000 for BLOS for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) starting from Bihar. "This decision reflects the Election Commission's commitment to adequately compensate election personnel who work tirelessly at the field level to maintain accurate electoral rolls, assist voters, and strengthen the electoral process," the ECI said.

