Bihar: Prince Yadav's Brother Roshan Anand Walks Out Of Jail, Says This On Khan Sir

Roshan Anand has walked out of Beur Jail after a Patna court granted him bail in the high-profile coaching institute dispute linked to educator Khan Sir. The relief came after he spent 12 days in judicial custody in connection with the case that has triggered widespread debate across Bihar’s student and coaching circles.

Roshan Anand had been arrested over allegations related to an attack at Khan Sir’s coaching institute. Police accused him of being involved in planning the violence and instigating the assault on a security guard deployed at the premises.

Roshan Anand To Attend Last Rites Of Brother

Following the court’s decision on Monday, Roshan Anand is expected to travel directly to Saharsa to attend the last rites of his brother, Prince Yadav, whose death in Nepal under suspicious circumstances recently added another dramatic twist to the case.

During the bail hearing, senior advocate Ramakant Sharma argued that both Roshan Anand and Khan Sir belong to the education sector and should compete academically rather than become entangled in criminal disputes.

The defence further submitted that even if the allegations mentioned in the FIR were taken at face value, Roshan Anand’s direct involvement in the incident itself was not visible in the available evidence. Sharma also contended that the complaint focused on allegations against Roshan Anand while failing to adequately mention the firing allegedly carried out by security guards associated with Khan Sir’s institute.

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The controversy began after violence broke out at Khan Sir Coaching Institute on the night of June 2. Khan Sir accused Roshan Anand and his associates of orchestrating the attack and claimed gunshots were fired during the incident.

Police later arrested Roshan Anand after registering a case. However, CCTV footage that surfaced later reportedly showed physical scuffles but no visible firing during the initial confrontation.

The case took a fresh turn after another CCTV clip circulated on social media, allegedly showed security guards linked to the institute opening fire. Two guards were subsequently arrested, and during questioning they reportedly claimed that the firing took place on Khan Sir’s instructions.

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Based on those allegations, police also registered a case against Khan Sir and launched raids to arrest him. He allegedly remained unavailable for questioning for several days before a Patna court granted him interim relief from arrest on June 9.

Meanwhile, the investigation took an emotional turn after Prince Yadav’s body was found inside a hotel room in Nepal on Sunday under mysterious circumstances.

Nepal Police are currently probing the death and have reportedly detained one of Prince Yadav’s associates who was allegedly with him at the time. His body has since been brought to his native village, Dhamsena, in Bihar’s Saharsa district for the final rites.

The case continues to draw significant attention across Bihar as multiple legal proceedings linked to the coaching centre dispute remain ongoing.