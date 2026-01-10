A strange online fraud promising men large payouts for impregnating childless women has been uncovered by the Nawada Cyber Police in Bihar, exposing how desperation, curiosity, and social media were exploited to cheat unsuspecting victims. Operating under the banner “All India Pregnant Job Service”, the scam lured men with offers that combined easy money, free sexual encounters, fake employment, and access to low-interest loans.



The racket came to light after investigators traced digital trails leading to a local suspect, revealing a web of deception that preyed on social stigma and silence.

How Fraud Was Advertised Online

According to police, the accused circulated misleading advertisements across Facebook and WhatsApp, using multiple aliases to attract attention. These included names such as “Playboy Service,” “Dhani Finance,” and “SBI Cheap Loans”, each designed to appeal to different financial or personal motivations, as per a report on NDTV.

The most sensational hook was the claim that men could earn up to Rs 10 lakh for impregnating women who were allegedly unable to conceive. Victims were assured that even if the attempt failed, they would still receive half the promised amount. To make the scheme appear legitimate, fraudsters shared images of female models and fabricated stories of couples desperate for children.

Once contact was established, victims were asked to deposit money under various pretexts, including registration fees, hotel bookings, medical arrangements or service charges.

Arrests, Seizures & Legal Action

The Nawada Cyber Police arrested Ranjan Kumar, a local resident, in connection with the scam. A minor involved in the operation has also been taken into custody. Police seized four mobile phones that were allegedly used to run the fraud.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman confirmed that the accused confessed during questioning. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including cheating, forgery, and theft, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, reported India Today.

Investigators are now attempting to determine the total number of victims, a task complicated by the fact that many affected individuals never came forward.

Victims Silenced By Shame

Police officials noted that several victims lost substantial sums of money but chose not to file complaints due to fear of social embarrassment and stigma. This reluctance allowed the fraudsters to continue operating with little resistance for an extended period.

Authorities revealed that a nearly identical scam was uncovered in January last year in the same district. In that case, Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar were arrested for running a fraudulent operation titled “All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service)”, indicating a recurring pattern of such crimes in the region.