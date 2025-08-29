Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Police Arrests Man Accused Of Hurling Abuses At PM Modi, His Late Mother At Darbhanga Rally

Bihar Police Arrests Man Accused Of Hurling Abuses At PM Modi, His Late Mother At Darbhanga Rally

This comes amid a political row in the poll-bound state of Bihar over an alleged video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], August 29 (ANI): The man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar has been arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI on Friday.
 
This comes after an alleged video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.
 
This sparked a political row in the poll-bound state of Bihar.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the opposition parties taking out the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, and said that such remarks were an insult to 140 crore Indians.
 
"He (PM Modi) is the world's most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this," Adityanath told reporters
 
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took on the INDIA bloc parties over alleged derogatory remarks during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga. He termed them an insult to the country's women.
 
"I condemn the words used by someone against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of the INDI bloc. This shows the ideology of the INDI bloc, which never existed in Indian democracy, and it is an insult to all the women of the country. The country will not tolerate this," Sawant told ANI.
 
"The ideology of the parties of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav can insult women.... I show support to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of Goa and the entire country. This will not be forgiven even after a thousand apologies... Such a low level of people and words are brought into the politics because they (Congress and RJD) don't have any issues to raise... Such people do not deserve to stay in politics. I once again condemn this on behalf of the people of Goa," he added.
 
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also criticised Congress and RJD. Sharing an X post, CM Yadav demanded an apology, saying that the public will not tolerate such statements.
 
"I strongly condemn in the harshest words the indecent language used for the late revered mother of the successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in the so-called Voter Adhikar Yatra of the Congress. This abusive language cannot be the language of this country, nor can it be the language of Bihar. Neither Bihar will tolerate such statements, nor will the country tolerate them. Congress and RJD should immediately apologise," the Chief Minister wrote.
 
Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling for putting a stop to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the poll-bound state.
 
In turn, the Opposition party has hit back, saying that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the real ones. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Darbhanga PM Modi RAHUL GANDHI BIHAR Vote Adhikar Yatra
