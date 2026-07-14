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English NewsNewsIndia'Rs 15 Billion Combined': Bihar Pensioner Goes To Withdraw Rs 1,100, Finds Rs 759 Crore In Account

'Rs 15 Billion Combined': Bihar Pensioner Goes To Withdraw Rs 1,100, Finds Rs 759 Crore In Account

A Bihar pensioner was shocked after his bank account displayed Rs 759 crore before the amount disappeared within minutes in an apparent technical glitch.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An elderly man's bank account briefly displayed ₹759 crore.
  • His son's account also reflected the same astonishing amount.
  • Massive balance disappeared minutes later, never available for withdrawal.
  • Bank officials investigate this technical glitch in the system.

A routine visit to withdraw a monthly pension turned into an extraordinary experience for an elderly man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after his bank account suddenly reflected a balance of more than Rs 759 crore. The unexpected figure, which also appeared in his son's account, left the family and bank staff stunned before the amount disappeared within minutes.

The incident has prompted bank officials to investigate what is believed to be a technical glitch in the banking system. Authorities have clarified that the amount was never available for withdrawal and no money was actually credited to the accounts.

Pension Withdrawal Takes An Unexpected Turn

Kameshwar Mishra, an elderly pensioner, visited the bank with his deaf and mute son to withdraw his monthly social security pension of Rs 1,100. After completing the transaction, he requested the bank staff to check the remaining balance in his account.

What appeared on the Core Banking System (CBS) screen left everyone present astonished. As per ANI, Mishra said, “I receive an old-age pension, a social security pension, of Rs 1,100 per month. I went with my son, who is deaf and mute, to withdraw this monthly amount. After withdrawing the money, I asked for my bank balance. The person checking the CBS system was stunned; they were astonished by the massive sum.”

He added, “For a moment, they were speechless and couldn't quite process it... The sum was Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16. The same amount was also reflected in my son's account too... I was naturally shocked by such a huge sum... the combined total was over Rs 15 billion rupees. I asked what had happened—how such a huge amount had arrived. When the screen was checked, it displayed that specific figure: Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16. That was just in one account; combined, the total exceeded Rs 15 billion.”

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Massive Balance Disappears Within Minutes

According to Mishra, the incident caused confusion among both customers and bank employees.

Bank staff reportedly attempted to withdraw a small amount from the displayed balance to verify whether the funds were genuine. However, the transaction repeatedly failed because of technical errors.

Within around ten minutes, the massive balance disappeared from both accounts, which subsequently showed a zero balance.

Recalling the episode, Mishra said, “That was just in one account; combined, the total exceeded Rs 15 billion. It caused me immense mental turmoil… I was left in a state of utter confusion.”

The sudden appearance and disappearance of the amount left the elderly pensioner bewildered, with the incident drawing attention from local residents.

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Bank Launches Probe Into Apparent Technical Glitch

According to reports, banking authorities believe the astronomical balance was the result of a technical error in the Core Banking System rather than an actual transfer of funds.

Officials clarified that the money was never available for withdrawal and no financial transaction involving the displayed amount had taken place.

An internal investigation has been initiated to determine how the erroneous balance appeared simultaneously in both accounts. However, the bank has not yet issued a detailed public statement explaining the cause of the glitch.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What extraordinary event occurred during a pension withdrawal in Bihar?

An elderly pensioner's bank account in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, unexpectedly showed a balance of over ₹759 crore. The same amount also appeared in his son's account, leaving them and bank staff stunned.

Was the massive amount of money actually available for withdrawal?

No, bank officials clarified that the amount was never available for withdrawal and no money was actually credited to the accounts. It is believed to be a technical glitch.

How long did the erroneous balance remain in the accounts?

The massive balance disappeared within approximately ten minutes. Both accounts subsequently showed a zero balance after the incident.

What is the bank doing in response to this incident?

Banking authorities believe the astronomical balance was the result of a technical error in the Core Banking System. An internal investigation has been initiated to determine the cause.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Banking Muzaffarpur BIHAR Bihar Bank Glitch Muzaffarpur Bank Account
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