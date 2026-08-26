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English NewsNewsIndiaBihar On Alert After Nepal Flash Flood; Gundak River Risk Triggers Emergency Measures

Bihar On Alert After Nepal Flash Flood; Gundak River Risk Triggers Emergency Measures

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 04:58 PM (IST)

Bihar has been put on high alert after flash floods in Nepal’s upper catchment areas raised concerns over a possible surge in the Gandak River. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed officials to remain fully prepared and closely monitor the situation. Authorities in vulnerable districts have been asked to keep a constant watch on river levels, embankments and low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been deployed to deal with any emergency, as officials warn that a flash-flood wave of up to around three metres could affect downstream areas.

Six Districts On Alert

Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

District officials have been instructed to continuously monitor the Gandak’s water level and ensure that all embankments remain strong and secure. Authorities have also been told to pay particular attention to vulnerable and flood-prone areas.

NDRF, SDRF On Standby

Officials have been directed to use loudspeakers and public-address systems in sensitive and affected areas to provide residents with regular warnings and essential information.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been placed on standby to respond quickly to any emergency. Authorities are closely tracking developments following the flash floods in Nepal, with concerns that rising water flow could trigger a significant surge in the Gandak.

The administration has been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and take preventive measures to minimise risks to people living in vulnerable areas.

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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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