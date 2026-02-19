Bihar 'Naxal-free' As Maoist Carrying Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Surrenders

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar 'Naxal-free' As Maoist Carrying Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Surrenders

Koda will get Rs 3 lakh, equivalent to the reward he carried on his head, besides an incentive of Rs 5 lakh and a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for vocational training for 36 months.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

Patna: The Bihar Police claimed that the state has become 'Naxal-free' with the surrender of a top Maoist, Suresh Koda alias Mustakim, who carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

According to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters, Koda, who was named in at least 60 cases, many of which were lodged under the stringent UAPA, surrendered before the Special Task Force (STF) in Munger district on Wednesday.

Koda gave himself up along with three assault rifles, hundreds of ammunition and magazines, besides some cash.

According to the police, steps were being taken to provide benefits under 'Atmasmarpan Sah Punarvaas Yojana', a scheme for the rehabilitation of surrendered insurgents.

Under the scheme, Koda will get Rs 3 lakh, equivalent to the reward he carried on his head, besides an incentive of Rs 5 lakh and a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for vocational training for 36 months.

"With the surrender of Koda, the Naxal network has been obliterated in Bihar, and the entire state has become Naxal-free," said the statement. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
