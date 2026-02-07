Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndependent MP Pappu Yadav Shifted To Patna Medical College Hospital After Health Worsens Post Arrest

Independent MP Pappu Yadav Shifted To Patna Medical College Hospital After Health Worsens Post Arrest

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was shifted from Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after his health deteriorated post arrest.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, was shifted from Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Saturday after his health condition reportedly deteriorated. Doctors advised the transfer to ensure closer monitoring and more comprehensive medical care. A dedicated team of specialists is currently supervising his treatment.

The development comes a day after Yadav was arrested in connection with a decades-old case, triggering concern among his family members and supporters, who have demanded that he be provided the best possible medical attention.

Pappu Yadav's Health Declines 

According to officials, Pappu Yadav was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a case dating back to 1995. Following his arrest, he was brought to IGIMS for a routine medical examination, where he was admitted after doctors observed health complications. His condition reportedly worsened during treatment, prompting doctors to recommend his transfer to PMCH for better facilities and round-the-clock observation.

Hospital sources said his condition is being closely monitored and that further medical decisions will be taken based on his response to treatment. While no official medical bulletin has been issued detailing his exact condition, authorities confirmed that he remains under constant supervision.

The sudden deterioration in his health has heightened anxiety among his supporters, many of whom gathered outside the hospital premises seeking updates. Family members have also expressed concern, urging authorities to ensure uninterrupted and adequate medical care.

Case Linked To 1995 Complaint In Patna

The arrest is linked to a complaint filed nearly three decades ago at the Gardanibagh police station in Patna. The complainant, Vinod Bihari Lal, had alleged that Pappu Yadav and his associates rented his house under false pretences and later used it as an office for a Member of Parliament. The complaint claimed that the political use of the property was concealed at the time the lease agreement was signed.

The case remained pending for years, with court proceedings reportedly affected by prolonged absences of the accused. Legal sources said the matter resurfaced after judicial action was initiated against Yadav and others for non-compliance with court directives.

Court Action & Ongoing Treatment

Recently, the Patna MP-MLA court issued a confiscation order against Pappu Yadav and three others in the case, citing their continued absence from court hearings. Prior to this, arrest warrants and a proclamation had also been issued against him.

Following his arrest and the subsequent decline in his health, Yadav is now receiving treatment at PMCH. Doctors are expected to assess his condition over the coming days before deciding on the next course of medical action.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
