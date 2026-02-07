Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested In 1995 Forgery Case After Late-Night Drama At Patna Residence

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested In 1995 Forgery Case After Late-Night Drama At Patna Residence

Yadav, who represents the Purnea constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming that the officers were carrying a warrant for attachment of property and not for his arrest.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 07:59 AM (IST)

Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence here in connection with a case dating back to 1995.

The arrest followed a high-voltage operation at Yadav’s house in the Mandiri locality, where a police team arrived to execute a warrant issued by an MP/MLA court in a case registered under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code, PTI reported.

Standoff Over Nature Of Warrant

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming that the officers were carrying a warrant for attachment of property and not for his arrest.

After a prolonged exchange, he was taken into custody and is scheduled to be produced before a competent court on Saturday.

The police team reached Yadav’s residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.

"A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, told PTI before his arrest.

Supporters Gather As Tensions Rise

A large number of Yadav’s supporters assembled outside his residence, with several of them seen arguing with police personnel during the operation.

Speaking to reporters before being taken into custody, Yadav maintained that he had already planned to appear before the court.

"I have been telling these police personnel that I shall be appearing before the court tomorrow. In fact, that is the very reason I came here today. But, of course, I will not hand myself over to them," PTI quoted him as saying.

Allegations Against Police Action

The controversial MP, a history-sheeter and former chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, accused the police of acting in a casual manner and alleged procedural lapses during the operation.

"They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property,” Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that the police action was linked to his criticism of the state government. "This has always been the case with me whenever my deeds expose the shortcomings of the government in the state. Police had tried to hound me out during the Covid pandemic when I was serving the people whom the government had forsaken," he said.

"Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant, which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yadav had told reporters at the airport that he had been receiving phone calls from girl students alleging that hostel inmates were being pushed into the flesh trade.

The MP, who is married to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP and supports the party, challenged Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio, to take action against the alleged racket.

He also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

"Fear had prevented the leader, who claims to have a 56-inch chest, from facing the Lok Sabha. He would do better to go and find shelter at some secure island," he said, without taking his name.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pappu Yadav BIHAR PATNA
