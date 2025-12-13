The death of Mohammad Athar Hussain, who succumbed to injuries after an alleged mob lynching in Bihar’s Nawada district, has triggered widespread anger and renewed concerns over vigilante violence. Hussain died late Friday night while undergoing treatment at Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, days after he was brutally assaulted in the Roh police station area. His family has accused the attackers of targeting him solely because of his religion and has alleged administrative apathy in the aftermath.

His wife, Shabnam Praveen, along with their children, is now demanding accountability and justice, claiming that the violence was deliberate, organised and motivated by religious hatred.

'My Husband Was Killed Simply Because He Belonged To A Different Religion'

Speaking to the media, Shabnam Praveen broke down as she recounted the events that led to her husband’s death. She said, "My husband was killed simply because he belonged to a different religion. His religion was examined by opening his pants. They then started breaking his hands, cutting off his ears, electrocuting him, and brutally beating him. We have received neither the support of the administration nor justice. We want justice."

According to her, she approached the Roh police station around 8 pm on December 6 to file an FIR detailing the attack. However, she alleged that earlier the same day, at around 10 am, another FIR was registered accusing Athar Hussain of theft. She claimed this was done deliberately to malign her husband and shift focus away from the alleged lynching.

Shabnam further alleged that despite repeated pleas, the family received no meaningful assistance from the administration following the incident.

Brutal Assault On December 5: Family’s Account

Shabnam Praveen said the attack occurred on December 5, when Athar Hussain was returning home from Dumri village. Near Bhatta village, six to seven youths, allegedly intoxicated, stopped him. They reportedly questioned him about his address and name. As soon as he identified himself as Mohammad Athar Hussain, the attackers allegedly turned violent.

The family claimed he was dragged off his bicycle, robbed of cash, and taken into a room where his hands and legs were tied. Inside, he was allegedly subjected to extreme and inhuman torture. The family alleged that his pants were forcibly opened to verify his religion, petrol was poured on his private parts, and attempts were made to burn them. They further claimed that his body was burned with a hot iron rod, his fingers were broken, his ears were cut, and electric shocks were administered.

His younger brother, Mohammad Chand, questioned whether Muslims have the right to live safely in Bihar, alleging that the attack was purely religion-based.

Dying Statement, Arrests & Demand for Justice

Shabnam said that while receiving treatment at Nawada Sadar Hospital on December 7, Athar Hussain narrated his ordeal to an ABP reporter, stating that although police rescued him, his condition continued to deteriorate. He later died on the night of December 12 at Biharsharif Sadar Hospital. A postmortem was conducted at Nalanda Sadar Hospital under the supervision of a magistrate and a forensic team.

Roh police station in-charge Ranjan Kumar confirmed that four accused—Sonu Kumar, Ranjan Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Shri Kumar—have been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace others involved. However, the family insists this is not enough.

Athar’s son, Istekhar Hussain, said quietly, "We only want justice from the government and administration."