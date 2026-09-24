Another Bihar Horror, Samastipur Teen Harassed On Cam By Group Of Men After Jamui, 4 Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second similar incident raises youth safety concerns in Bihar.

Bihar Horror Samastipur Harassment Viral Video: A group of men allegedly harassing a young girl in broad daylight in Bihar's Samastipur has triggered outrage after a video of the incident surfaced online. The footage, which emerged on Wednesday, shows several men on motorcycles surrounding a girl and a boy on a village road in Jagatsinghpur.

The incident comes days after a separate video from Jamui district showing two Class 10 students being harassed sparked widespread outrage and led to arrests.

Girl Surrounded On Road

According to local reports, the girl and the boy had stopped by the roadside to take photographs when several local men allegedly arrived on motorcycles and surrounded them. The men allegedly verbally abused the girl, used derogatory language against her and pushed her during the confrontation. The video purportedly capturing the incident subsequently surfaced online, prompting police action, as per reports.

The incident reportedly took place in Jagatsinghpur village in Samastipur district.

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Four Men Arrested

Police moved into action after the video came to their attention. Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and an FIR has been registered.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Kumar Sharma, Rahul Kumar, Awadhesh Paswan and Rambabu Sahni. Locals reportedly identified all four as residents of Jagatsinghpur village.

A police officer confirmed the arrests and registration of the case, saying: "Based on a viral video showing a group of men harassing a girl in broad daylight in the Jagatsinghpur area, four accused have been arrested and an FIR has been filed."

The police action followed the circulation of the video, which showed the confrontation involving the girl and the boy on the village road.

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Jamui Case Sparks Outrage

The Samastipur incident comes shortly after a similar case in Jamui, where a video showing two Class 10 students being harassed triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Three people were arrested after the footage surfaced online. The video showed a group of men surrounding a boy and a girl, with one man seen grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him away from the girl.

The girl, who attempted to escape, was reportedly caught from behind by a masked man.

According to reports, the two students had been returning from coaching classes on a scooter on Saturday evening when they were allegedly confronted by the group.

The video prompted social media users to tag Bihar Police and demand action against those involved.

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan also condemned the Samastipur incident and warned that those involved in such acts could face imprisonment, referring to the arrests made in the recent Jamui case.