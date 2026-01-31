Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Govt Seeks CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant's Death In Patna Hostel

Bihar Govt Seeks CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant's Death In Patna Hostel

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to the Centre and recommended a CBI probe into the death of NEET aspirant in Patna.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
The death of a NEET aspirant at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna, initially believed to be a case of suicide, is now being treated as murder, Bihar Home Department Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday morning.

The Bihar government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter and has formally urged the Centre to hand over the investigation for an impartial inquiry. The case has been registered under Case No. 14/26.

State Govt Recommends CBI Investigation

Home Minister Samrat Choudhary stated that the request for a CBI investigation was made to ensure a fair and transparent probe into the incident. He said the state government has approached the central government seeking intervention by the central agency.

In a post on X, Choudhary wrote that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged the Government of India to direct a CBI investigation into the "murder" of the NEET aspirant in Patna. He emphasised that the incident must be thoroughly investigated in a transparent and justice-oriented manner.

BJP Says Culprits Will Be Brought to Justice

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said the Bihar government had taken a decisive step by recommending a CBI probe in the case involving a student from Jehanabad. 

He said the decision was taken in response to demands from the victim’s family and various sections of society. Krishna added that the Bihar Police and the Patna Special Investigation Team (SIT) would hand over all evidence collected so far to the central agency.

“If the central agency seeks cooperation, the state government will extend full support. Our sole objective is that our daughter gets justice. This is a BJP and Nitish Kumar-led government, and the guilty will be traced even if they are hiding in the depths,” he said.

JD(U) Expresses Support to Victim’s Family

JD(U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha termed the death of the NEET aspirant “extremely tragic and unfortunate,” stating that the party fully understands the pain of the victim’s family and stands firmly with them.

Jha said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a CBI probe from the Centre, a development that was officially communicated by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary through social media.

He reiterated that Nitish Kumar’s policy has always been one of zero compromise on crime and criminals. “There will be no framing of innocents and no protection for the guilty. The case will be fully exposed, and whoever is responsible will face strict action,” he said.

Jha also accused the opposition of politicising the incident, asking them to reflect on past cases such as the Shilpi Gautam murder case, in which justice is still awaited.

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
CBI NITISH KUMAR NEET Student Death
