HomeNewsIndiaBihar Boy Asks Rahul Gandhi About His Marriage Plans; Congress Leader Replies: 'Will Marry Once...'

During the Bihar election campaign, Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a boy asking about his marriage went viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A heartwarming moment from the Bihar Assembly election campaign trail has gone viral after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing a light exchange with a young boy in Araria on Thursday. The brief encounter, captured on video, showed Gandhi warmly greeting the child, chatting for a few seconds, and patting him affectionately before moving through the crowd.

‘When Are You Getting Married?’ 

According to the boy, he had asked Gandhi when he planned to get married. The Congress leader reportedly smiled and replied, “Once my work is done.” The candid answer has since gained widespread attention on social media, offering a lighter, more personable glimpse of the Congress leader amid the intense campaign atmosphere.

This is not the first time Gandhi’s marital status has become a topic of public curiosity. During a past Diwali visit to Delhi’s iconic Ghantewala sweet shop, owner Sushant Jain had humorously told him, “Rahul ji, please get married soon. We’re waiting so we can get the order for your wedding sweets too.” The exchange had drawn similar public amusement, reinforcing Gandhi’s image as one of India’s most eligible bachelors.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s first phase of polling in Bihar witnessed a record turnout of 64.7 percent across 121 constituencies in 18 districts — slightly higher than the 64.6 percent recorded during the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. The strong participation highlights growing voter enthusiasm in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested state elections in recent years.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Elections 2025
