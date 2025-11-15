Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
After Bihar, NDA Will Secure Big Win In Tamil Nadu 2026, Says BJP Chief

After Bihar, NDA Will Secure Big Win In Tamil Nadu 2026, Says BJP Chief

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Nov 15 (PTI) After Bihar, the NDA will script a resounding win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran said on Saturday.

The results of the Bihar election was a recognition of the good governance of the BJP government at the Centre, and JD (U), and rejection of those who had spread a misinformation campaign on SIR, he said.

“We did not expect a landslide victory in Bihar. This is a huge victory for our alliance. Following the NDA’s landslide victory there, our alliance in Tamil Nadu will ensure a resounding win in the Assembly election next year,” Nagendran told reporters here.

He flayed Chief Minister M K Stalin for opposing centrally sponsored schemes like the PM SHRI and said the people would benefit if the state government pondered and acted in the interest of the people.

“When the neighbouring Kerala has accepted the PM SHRI in the well-being of its people, what is preventing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from accepting this scheme?” Nagendran asked. PTI JSP JSP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
