Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former chief minister Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, the party’s chief ministerial face and candidate from Raghopur Assembly seat, cast their votes in Patna on Thursday during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

#WATCH | Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a polling station in Patna to cast his vote for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/VBMdIfiOSA — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi leaves from her residence to cast her vote for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections



She says, "I appeal to women, youth and everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes. The public will bring… pic.twitter.com/IBmtBCy7Cq — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Accompanied by family members, the RJD’s first family arrived at the polling booth early in the day, urging citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader Misa Bharti leave from their residence to cast their votes for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections



RJD leader Misa Bharti says, "I just want to say that everyone should cast their… pic.twitter.com/B22PAD6X0S — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

The visuals from the polling station showed the Yadav family greeting supporters and interacting briefly with the media before casting their votes.

Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, urged voters to exercise their franchise, saying, “You must vote — this will decide the future of your children. I haven’t even had breakfast; I woke up and came straight here to cast my vote.

If I don’t do it myself, how can I inspire others? Vote for whoever you want, but remember, this will shape the future of your children.”

Speaking from his Mumbai residence, Khesari reflected on the challenges he has been facing, saying, “I’ve built that house with great hard work. I don’t know what God wants, everything seems to be going wrong for me.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav says, "...You must indeed vote as this will decide the future of your children...I have not had breakfast. I woke up and came here to vote. If I do not do it, how can I inspire others to… pic.twitter.com/cFrtbuIQMh — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Will I become a Master or Professor after studying in the Ram Mandir? Devotion is one thing, but education is what drives a nation. Build temples and mosques, yes, but also think about the future of children. Will we vote for Trump for that? No. I stand by what I said.”

Addressing his public spat with Pawan Singh, Khesari added, “My words won’t bring development to Chapra or Bihar. Instead of arguing, we should focus on action — on how to truly develop Bihar.”