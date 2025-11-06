Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav Votes Along With Family Members In Patna | WATCH

Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav Votes Along With Family Members In Patna | WATCH

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav cast their votes in Patna as polling began in Bihar. RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav urged people to vote.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former chief minister Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, the party’s chief ministerial face and candidate from Raghopur Assembly seat, cast their votes in Patna on Thursday during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Accompanied by family members, the RJD’s first family arrived at the polling booth early in the day, urging citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right.

The visuals from the polling station showed the Yadav family greeting supporters and interacting briefly with the media before casting their votes.

Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, urged voters to exercise their franchise, saying, “You must vote — this will decide the future of your children. I haven’t even had breakfast; I woke up and came straight here to cast my vote.

If I don’t do it myself, how can I inspire others? Vote for whoever you want, but remember, this will shape the future of your children.”

Speaking from his Mumbai residence, Khesari reflected on the challenges he has been facing, saying, “I’ve built that house with great hard work. I don’t know what God wants, everything seems to be going wrong for me.

Will I become a Master or Professor after studying in the Ram Mandir? Devotion is one thing, but education is what drives a nation. Build temples and mosques, yes, but also think about the future of children. Will we vote for Trump for that? No. I stand by what I said.”

Addressing his public spat with Pawan Singh, Khesari added, “My words won’t bring development to Chapra or Bihar. Instead of arguing, we should focus on action — on how to truly develop Bihar.”

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rabri Devi Bihar Elections Chapra Tejashwi Yadav RJD Breaking News Lalu Prasad Yadav ABP Live 'tejashwi Yadav
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget