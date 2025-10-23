Mahagathbandhan Stands Strong: Congress As Key Presser Ahead Of Bihar Polls Begins

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram on Wednesday reaffirmed the unity of the INDIA alliance, emphasizing its cohesive stance ahead of the upcoming Chhath festival. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress observer for Bihar elections, Ashok Gehlot, VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani and other leaders present. Speaking at a Mahagathbandhan press conference, Ram extended his greetings for the festival and highlighted the alliance’s ongoing collaborative efforts.

“I extend my best wishes for the upcoming Chhath Puja. Today, the INDIA alliance is united and present in front of the media,” he said.

Mahagathbandhan Press Conference In Bihar

Ram pointed to the alliance’s sustained efforts in mobilizing public engagement, recalling the 17-month-long Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi alongside all members of the INDIA alliance. The yatra focused on issues such as Social Identity Registration (SIR) and other voter-related concerns, which Ram said laid the foundation of the INDIA alliance in Bihar.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: At the Mahagathbandhan press conference, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram says, "I extend my best wishes for the upcoming Chhath Puja. Today, the INDIA alliance is united and present in front of the media. The foundation stone of the INDIA alliance was… pic.twitter.com/5r2ES7KnMD — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

ALSO READ: Mahagathbandhan Finals Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face

The announcement comes after RJD sources confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav will be the Mahagathbandhan’s (Grand Alliance) chief ministerial candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Leaders from all alliance parties are expected to formally endorse him at a meeting on Thursday, after which his candidacy will be publicly announced.

As part of a broader strategy to engage voters and highlight its vision for change, the alliance plans to launch a new campaign slogan: “Chalo Bihar… Bihar Badlein” (Let’s Go Bihar… Let’s Change Bihar). The slogan aims to communicate a message of progress, unity, and transformation under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, as the alliance positions itself to challenge the current government and reshape the state’s political scenario.