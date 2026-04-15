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HomeNewsIndiaBihar New CM LIVE Updates: Samrat Chaudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's 24th Chief Minister

Bihar New CM LIVE Updates: Samrat Chaudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's 24th Chief Minister

Bihar New CM LIVE: Samrat Choudhary became Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar resigns, marking a major political shift with focus on continuity in governance.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

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Key Events
bihar cm oath ceremony live updates samrat choudhary bihar new cm cabinet nitish kumar nishant bjp jdu nda latest news Bihar New CM LIVE Updates: Samrat Chaudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's 24th Chief Minister
BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became the new CM, Nitish Kumar has stepped down after nearly two decades, moving to national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP.
Source : PTI

Background

Bihar New CM live news updates: Bihar witnessed a significant political transition on Tuesday with BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became the new Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. The development of BJP's first Bihar CM oath ceremony follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, who stepped down after chairing his Cabinet’s final meeting in Patna. With his exit, the state marks the end of an era defined by Kumar’s long-standing leadership.

After nearly two decades at the forefront of Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar is transitioning to a role at the national level. He has already taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, signalling a shift in his political trajectory. His resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council on March 30 came shortly after his election to the Upper House earlier in the month, completing his move from state to national politics.

Sources indicate that the new administration will largely retain the existing Cabinet, with only minor changes anticipated.

In Bihar’s 243-member Assembly, the Cabinet can include up to 36 ministers, and the emphasis appears to be on maintaining continuity while ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Within the Janata Dal (United), the reshuffle has underscored a generational decision. Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has chosen to stay away from active politics, declining the offer to take on the Deputy Chief Minister’s role. Instead, senior leaders such as Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary are expected to continue playing influential roles in governance, ensuring administrative stability.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal emphasised that the new leadership would carry forward the developmental work initiated under Nitish Kumar’s tenure. He noted that Samrat Choudhary’s elevation reflects the NDA’s commitment to continuity while ushering in a new phase of leadership. As Bihar prepares for a new Chief Minister, the transition is being closely watched for its impact on governance and political equations in the state.

10:57 AM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Bihar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Samrat Chaudhary Becomes 24th CM

Samrat Chaudhary took the oath and became the 24th chief minister of Bihar. he is also the first BJP leader to becokme the Bihar CM.

10:45 AM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Bihar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Samrat Chaudhary Arrives At Venue

Samrat Chaudhary has reached at the venue where he is shortly going to take the oath as the 24th Bihar Chief Minister. 

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Bihar Chief Minister Bihar New CM Samrat Choudhary NITISH KUMAR BJP CM Oath 2026 Bihar Cm Oath Ceremony
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