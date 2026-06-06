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HomeNewsIndiaBihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Convicted In 2018 Delhi New Year Firing Death Case

Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Convicted In 2018 Delhi New Year Firing Death Case

The case relates to the death of a woman during celebratory firing at a New Year party in 2018. The Delhi court ordered that BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh be taken into custody immediately.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday convicted Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh in a case related to the death of a woman during celebratory firing at a New Year party held in the national capital in 2018.

The court found Singh guilty under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 30 of the Arms Act. Following the conviction, the court ordered that he be taken into custody.

Court Holds MLA Responsible For Fatal Firing

The case stems from an incident on December 31, 2018, when a woman was killed after a bullet was fired during a New Year celebration at Singh's farmhouse in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Delhi Police had arrested Singh and one of his associates following the incident.

During the trial, the court observed that Singh's act of firing from his licensed pistol at a crowded party demonstrated knowledge that such an action could potentially result in someone's death.

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Wife, Two Others Acquitted

While convicting the BJP legislator, the court acquitted his wife, Renu Singh, in the case.

The court also acquitted co-accused Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish their criminal liability in the matter.

Charges Framed In 2023

In 2023, the court had directed that charges be framed against Raju Kumar Singh, his wife Renu Singh, and co-accused Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh.

At the time, the court had held that a prima facie case was made out against Singh under Section 304 Part II of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

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Sentencing To Follow

With the conviction now recorded, the court is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence before announcing the punishment to be awarded to the MLA.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are awaited. 

Before You Go

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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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BJP Rouse Avenue Court DELHI NEWS BIHAR
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