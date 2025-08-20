'Big Story About Why Ex-VP Dhankhar Is Hiding...': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament. WATCH

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that there was a bigger story on the reasons behind former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and subsequent silence. Rahul Gandhi said, "The day the Vice-President resigned. Venugopalji called me and said, Vice-President is gone. There's a big story about why he resigned."

"Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it, but there's a story behind it, and then there's a story about why he's in hiding. Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot say a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we're living in," Gandhi further said.

He was speaking during the discussion on the three new Bills to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers from their posts after 30 days of imprisonment on charges carrying 5 years or more imprisonment. Rahul Gandhi opined the passage of the Bills would push India to medieval times. He said: "There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will."

"There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also, let's not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody, and I asked where has the old Vice-President gone? He's gone," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.