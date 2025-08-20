Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Big Story About Why Ex-VP Dhankhar Is Hiding...': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament. WATCH

'Big Story About Why Ex-VP Dhankhar Is Hiding...': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament. WATCH

Rahul Gandhi claims a hidden story exists behind former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and subsequent silence. He reiterated Dhankhar is unable to speak freely.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that there was a bigger story on the reasons behind former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and subsequent silence. Rahul Gandhi said, "The day the Vice-President resigned. Venugopalji called me and said, Vice-President is gone. There's a big story about why he resigned."

"Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it, but there's a story behind it, and then there's a story about why he's in hiding. Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot say a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we're living in," Gandhi further said.

He was speaking during the discussion on the three new Bills to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers from their posts after 30 days of imprisonment on charges carrying 5 years or more imprisonment. Rahul Gandhi opined the passage of the Bills would push India to medieval times. He said: "There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will."

"There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also,  let's not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody, and I asked where has the old Vice-President gone? He's gone," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President RAHUL GANDHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget