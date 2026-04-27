Big Relief For AAP, Court Quashes PSA Detention Of Mehraj Malik

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court quashes PSA detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Detention order set aside following habeas corpus petition challenge.

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), granting major relief to the leader who had been in preventive custody since September last year. Malik’s counsel, Appu Singh, said the court set aside the detention order after hearing a habeas corpus petition challenging his custody under the J&K Public Safety Act.

Kejriwal Welcomes Decision

Reacting to the development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, “Welcome Mehraj Malik. Your struggle is an inspiration for everyone.”

Malik, who represents the Doda Assembly constituency and heads AAP’s Jammu & Kashmir unit, was detained on September 8, 2025, over allegations of activities “prejudicial to public order” and was lodged in Kathua district jail.

The court had reserved its verdict on February 23 this year after concluding hearings on the petition across multiple dates. The detailed order is still awaited as the ruling was delivered in open court.

Following the quashing of the detention order, Malik is expected to be released after completion of legal formalities, provided he is not required in any other case.

'How Long Will Oppression Continue': Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Malik endured 229 days in prison before the PSA charges were set aside, calling his struggle courageous and welcoming his imminent release.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “After enduring 229 days of imprisonment, the PSA imposed on brave leader Mehraj Malik has been completely quashed by the J&K High Court. Congratulations, my brother. Come out, you are welcome. Salute to your struggle.”

He also added, “How long will oppression continue with the weapons of power? Every particle will echo with the slogans of revolution.”