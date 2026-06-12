Bhopal Man Arrested Over Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Radical Network

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhopal man arrested for Pakistan-based terror links, recruitment.

Accused linked to Pakistani handlers, online radical network.

Network planned targeted killings, training, anti-national agenda.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Bhopal resident for alleged links with a Pakistan-based radical network and accused him of attempting to recruit other youths for anti-national activities.

According to an ATS press note, intelligence inputs suggested that Mohammad Faraz, a resident of Bhopal, was connected to a Pakistani WhatsApp group and was allegedly preparing other individuals for activities directed by Pakistan-based handlers. Acting on the information, senior officials instructed the ATS Bhopal unit to initiate immediate action.

Alleged Contact With Pakistani Handler

ATS said Faraz admitted during questioning that he had been in contact for the last five to six years with Naim Abdullah, a resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. Investigators alleged that Abdullah introduced him to a Pakistani handler, after which Faraz gradually became associated with the network.

According to the ATS, the handler allegedly encouraged Faraz to join jihad and told him that several other recruits had already been prepared. The agency claimed Faraz pledged to carry out any task assigned to him.

Claims Of Online Radical Network

Investigators alleged that Faraz told them he was connected to several Pakistani, Indian and foreign "mujahideen" through Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

The ATS said Abdullah allegedly encouraged Faraz to model himself after Pakistani "martyr" Khalid Saifullah. Investigators claim Faraz subsequently adopted the name "Khalid Saifullah" while engaging in jihad-related activities.

According to the agency, Faraz alleged that members of the network were instructed to create fear among people, carry out targeted killings when directed, and obtain passports to facilitate travel through third countries for training in Pakistan.

Alleged Agenda And Recovered Material

ATS claimed that videos showing the training of Indian Mujahideen fighters were circulated among recruits as motivational material.

The agency further alleged that members were instructed to work towards implementing the PFI organisation's "Mission 2047" agenda and were told that democratic governance was unacceptable. According to investigators, fighters were allegedly being prepared and encouraged to acquire weapons.

The ATS said it recovered jihadi material from Faraz, which it claimed supports the allegations made during questioning.

Case Registered Under UAPA

Based on its findings, ATS registered a case at STF Police Station, Bhopal, under Crime No. 06/26 under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 13(1)(B) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Faraz was arrested, while Naim Abdullah of Deoband, Saharanpur, has been named as an absconding accused. ATS said efforts are continuing to identify and trace other individuals linked to the case.

Documents Seized During Search

ATS said searches conducted during the operation led to the seizure of important documents from the accused. The agency further alleged that Faraz had been consuming radical content and attempting to spread anti-India ideology while remaining in contact with Pakistan-based handlers.