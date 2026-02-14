Bhopal Horror: Married Lover Kills Woman, Stuffs Her In Iron Box; Remains Found In Septic Tank

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBhopal Horror: Married Lover Kills Woman, Stuffs Her In Iron Box; Remains Found In Septic Tank

A 33-year-old woman, Ashrafi, was found murdered in a Bhopal septic tank after a strained online relationship.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)

A 33-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from a septic tank in Bhopal’s Nishatpura locality on Thursday evening, in a case police describe as a chilling betrayal linked to an online relationship.

The victim, Ashrafi alias Siya, originally from Gondia district in Maharashtra, had relocated to Bhopal three months ago after forming a relationship with a man she met on Instagram about a year earlier. Investigators say she believed the relationship would lead to marriage.

Relationship Strained After Marriage Revelation

Police said Siya later discovered that Sameer, the man she was involved with, was already married and had two children. According to neighbours, frequent arguments broke out between Siya and Sameer’s wife. The tensions reportedly escalated to the point that his wife left for her parental home in Jabalpur, as per a report Times of India.

It is claimed that Siya had been pressing Sameer to marry her and allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh if he refused, warning of possible legal action. On Monday evening, another argument allegedly turned violent.

Investigators suspect Sameer strangled Siya during the altercation.

Body Hidden In Iron Box, Dumped In Tank

To cover up the crime, police allege Sameer sought assistance from his brother, mother, and sister. The family members allegedly placed the body inside an iron box and disposed of it in a septic tank located on a vacant plot near their residence under the cover of darkness, reported NDTV.

The crime came to light on Thursday when children playing nearby noticed a foul odour and informed residents. Upon inspection, locals spotted the box floating in the tank and alerted police.

Officers recovered the body and identified Siya through a distinctive tattoo of a lamp along with the date “26 May 1992” inked on her hand.

Accused Absconding, Family Arrested

Nishatpura police inspector Manoj Patwa stated that the body appeared to be three to four days old and preliminary findings indicate strangulation. Sameer is currently absconding, while his mother, brother, and sister have been arrested on charges of assisting in the disposal of the body. His wife is also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police further revealed that Siya had a complex personal history, with reports suggesting she had previously been married three times in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Authorities have said that the exact motive and timeline will be clarified after forensic analysis and post-mortem findings are completed.

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
