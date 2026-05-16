WATCH: Hindu Devotees Gather At Bhojshala After Court Declares Dhar Site A Saraswati Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees gathered for prayers after High Court declared complex a temple.

Hindu rituals like aarti and Hanuman Chalisa were performed freely.

Court set aside ASI order, allowing unrestricted daily Hindu worship.

Focus now on resuming daily worship and seeking Saraswati idol's return.

A day after Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Hindu devotees assembled at the site on Saturday to perform prayers and religious rituals. Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, along with local worshippers, organised aarti and recited the Hanuman Chalisa within the premises, describing the occasion as an emotional and historic milestone in the long-running dispute surrounding the site.

Several devotees said they were overwhelmed after being allowed to worship freely following the judgment. One worshipper remarked that for the first time there was no restriction or fee associated with entering the premises for rituals.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti Calls Verdict Historic

Leaders of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti hailed the ruling as the culmination of years of legal and social efforts.

Rajesh Shukla, one of the organisation’s office-bearers, said the decision marked a significant moment for devotees in Dhar and beyond.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Devotees offer prayers and recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Bhojshala complex in Dhar, a day after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site pic.twitter.com/mm53pNveD2 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

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Shukla also appealed to members of the Muslim community to respect the judgment, stating that judicial decisions must be accepted under the Constitution.

Court Sets Aside Portions Of 2003 ASI Order

The High Court on Friday struck down portions of a 2003 order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India that had allowed Muslims to offer Friday namaz at the Bhojshala premises while limiting Hindu worship practices.

In its observations, the bench noted that Hindu rituals at the site had continued over the years and had never been entirely discontinued. The court also referred to historical records connecting Bhojshala with Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty and described the complex as an important centre of Sanskrit learning in earlier centuries.

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Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu side, said the immediate focus would be on commencing regular worship while also preparing for future proceedings before the Supreme Court, as per reports.

He further reiterated demands for the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati, which is currently housed in a museum in London. The High Court observed that the Centre may examine existing representations seeking the idol’s repatriation.