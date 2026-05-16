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HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Hindu Devotees Gather At Bhojshala After Court Declares Dhar Site A Saraswati Temple

WATCH: Hindu Devotees Gather At Bhojshala After Court Declares Dhar Site A Saraswati Temple

Hindu devotees gathered at Bhojshala in Dhar and offered prayers after the High Court ruled the site is a Saraswati temple, allowing daily worship.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devotees gathered for prayers after High Court declared complex a temple.
  • Hindu rituals like aarti and Hanuman Chalisa were performed freely.
  • Court set aside ASI order, allowing unrestricted daily Hindu worship.
  • Focus now on resuming daily worship and seeking Saraswati idol's return.

A day after Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Hindu devotees assembled at the site on Saturday to perform prayers and religious rituals. Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, along with local worshippers, organised aarti and recited the Hanuman Chalisa within the premises, describing the occasion as an emotional and historic milestone in the long-running dispute surrounding the site.

Several devotees said they were overwhelmed after being allowed to worship freely following the judgment. One worshipper remarked that for the first time there was no restriction or fee associated with entering the premises for rituals.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti Calls Verdict Historic

Leaders of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti hailed the ruling as the culmination of years of legal and social efforts.

Rajesh Shukla, one of the organisation’s office-bearers, said the decision marked a significant moment for devotees in Dhar and beyond.

 

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Shukla also appealed to members of the Muslim community to respect the judgment, stating that judicial decisions must be accepted under the Constitution.

Court Sets Aside Portions Of 2003 ASI Order

The High Court on Friday struck down portions of a 2003 order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India that had allowed Muslims to offer Friday namaz at the Bhojshala premises while limiting Hindu worship practices.

In its observations, the bench noted that Hindu rituals at the site had continued over the years and had never been entirely discontinued. The court also referred to historical records connecting Bhojshala with Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty and described the complex as an important centre of Sanskrit learning in earlier centuries.

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Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu side, said the immediate focus would be on commencing regular worship while also preparing for future proceedings before the Supreme Court, as per reports.

He further reiterated demands for the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati, which is currently housed in a museum in London. The High Court observed that the Centre may examine existing representations seeking the idol’s repatriation.

Before You Go

LEGAL FLASH: MPHC Backs Bhojshala Temple Claim, Muslim Side Moves Supreme Court Appeal

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent High Court ruling regarding the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, allowing Hindu devotees to perform prayers and rituals freely.

What was the reaction of Hindu devotees to the High Court's verdict?

Devotees expressed overwhelming happiness and described the occasion as an emotional and historic milestone, celebrating the ability to worship without restrictions or fees.

What did the Bhoj Utsav Samiti say about the verdict?

The Samiti hailed the ruling as a culmination of years of effort and a significant moment for devotees, allowing worship of the Goddess without obstacles.

What parts of the 2003 ASI order were set aside by the High Court?

The court struck down portions of the 2003 ASI order that allowed Muslim Friday namaz while limiting Hindu worship practices at the Bhojshala premises.

What are the future plans regarding the idol of Goddess Saraswati?

Devotees and legal representatives are reiterating demands for the return of the Goddess Saraswati's idol from a museum in London, which the High Court suggested the Centre examine.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhar Madhya Pradesh High Court Bhojshala Goddess Saraswati
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