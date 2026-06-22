Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing, Asks Petitioner To Approach Registrar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court refused urgent hearing for Bihar encounter probe.

PIL seeks CBI probe into alleged staged Bihar encounter.

Bihar government ordered judicial inquiry; four police suspended.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent investigation into the death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in an alleged police encounter in Bihar, directing the petitioner to approach the court registrar for listing of the matter.

A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined the request for immediate hearing and advised the petitioner to follow the regular procedure before the Supreme Court Registry.

PIL Seeks CBI Probe Into Encounter

The petition was filed on Sunday by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged encounter that took place in Bilauti village of Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The plea alleges that the encounter was staged and calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident.

It also seeks the constitution of an independent inquiry committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the circumstances surrounding Tiwari's death.

As per media report, Bharat Tiwari fired at police, repeatedly threatened government officials, and used aggressive language. However, the circumstances under which the alleged encounter occurred remains unknown. There are claims that the police personnel shot him after he threw the gun.

ALSO READ: Speeding BMW Hits Divider, Flips Multiple Times In Maharashtra's Badlapur; 2 Killed

Demand For FIR Against Police Personnel

Apart from seeking an independent probe, the petition urges authorities to register an FIR against the police personnel involved in the encounter as well as officers who were present at the scene.

The plea further seeks broader directions for investigating both fatal and non-fatal police encounters to ensure accountability and adherence to legal procedures.

Bihar Orders Judicial Inquiry

Even as the matter reached the Supreme Court, the Bihar government has already ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced through a post on X that the encounter in Bilauti village would be investigated under the supervision of a retired judge of the Patna High Court.

According to the state government, the inquiry is intended to ensure a fair and transparent examination of the events leading to the encounter.

ALSO READ: Theft At Khatu Shyam Temple, Burglars Escape With Rs 1 Lakh Donation Money

Four Police Personnel Suspended

Administrative action has also been initiated in connection with the case.

Bihar Police has suspended four personnel, including a station house officer, following questions raised over their conduct during the operation.

The action came after an alleged video surfaced purportedly showing an armed individual pointing a pistol towards the police team, with allegations that some personnel failed to respond appropriately to the situation.

The circumstances surrounding the encounter remain under scrutiny as both the judicial inquiry and departmental proceedings continue.