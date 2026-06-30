Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court declined CBI probe into alleged Bihar encounter.

Petitioner alleged police killed Bharat Bhushan Tiwari; sought inquiry.

Apex court directed petitioner to approach the High Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged encounter killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district, directing the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional High Court instead. The plea sought an independent investigation into the incident, alleging that the encounter was not genuine and calling for legal action against the police personnel involved.

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Petition

A Bench comprising Justice MM Sundaresh and Justice Sheel Nagu refused to hear the petition, observing that the petitioner should first seek relief before the High Court.

With the order, the apex court declined to examine the merits of the allegations at this stage, leaving it open for the petitioner to pursue appropriate legal remedies before the concerned High Court.

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Plea Sought CBI Probe and Independent Panel

The petition was filed by Supreme Court advocate Vishal Tiwari, who sought a court-monitored CBI investigation into the encounter.

Apart from requesting a CBI inquiry, the petition also sought the constitution of an independent expert committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the circumstances surrounding Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's death.

The plea further urged the court to direct registration of an FIR against the police personnel allegedly involved in the encounter and sought an impartial investigation into the incident.

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Petitioner Alleges Encounter Was Murder

According to the petition, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's death was not a genuine police encounter but amounted to murder.

The petitioner argued that an independent and impartial investigation was essential to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability.

The Supreme Court, however, did not express any opinion on the merits of the allegations while declining to entertain the plea. Instead, it directed the petitioner to approach the appropriate High Court for further legal proceedings.

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's Father Demands Justice

The father of 28‑year‑old activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district of Bihar earlier this month, has called for justice, voicing doubts about whether the ongoing inquiry will ensure accountability.

Tiwari was shot dead on June 17 during a confrontation with police and Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

Speaking to the press, his father, Kashinath Tiwari, questioned the circumstances of the incident and demanded a transparent investigation. He stressed that the world had witnessed how his son was killed, adding that if justice is denied, “then what will we get?”