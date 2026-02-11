Bharat Bandh On Feb 12: What’s Open & What’s Closed Across India

The country is gearing up for significant disruptions on February 12 as trade unions push ahead with a nationwide strike expected to bring much of the state to a standstill. Government offices, banks, educational institutions, transport services and commercial establishments are likely to remain closed for 24 hours, with widespread participation anticipated across sectors.

Industrial and agricultural operations are also expected to pause, while daily life in towns and cities could be heavily affected due to transport and market closures.

India Bharat Bandh: What Will Remain Open?

Pilgrimage Centres Exempted: Organisers have clarified that Sabarimala pilgrims and participants of the Maramon Convention will not face inconvenience. Kozhencherry and Thottappuzhassery panchayats in Pathanamthitta district have been kept outside the scope of the shutdown to ensure religious events proceed without disruption.

This exemption is aimed at preventing hardship for devotees and maintaining order during major gatherings.

Essential Services to Function: Despite the shutdown, essential services are expected to continue. Hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, fire and rescue services will operate as usual. Milk distribution and newspaper delivery are also likely to proceed without interruption.

Airports and ATMs are set to remain open, though limited public transport could make access difficult for travellers and customers.

Offices, Schools & Transport To Be Hit

Educational institutions in some parts of the country are expected to suspend classes, with student and teacher organisations backing the protest. Public sector banking services are likely to be severely disrupted after unions such as AIBEA and BEFI called upon members to participate.

Government departments and public sector undertakings may witness minimal attendance. Transport services are projected to face the sharpest impact, with KSRTC buses, private buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis expected to stay off the roads.

Commercial activity, including shops, local markets and several industries, may remain closed. Trade union leaders have also indicated that IT firms, plantations, small-scale industries, electricity services and container freight stations could be affected.

Broad Coalition Of Support

The strike has received backing from farmers’ organisations, Left parties including the CPM and CPI, and unions representing banking, insurance, defence, railways, ports and naval sectors. Participation has also been announced by street vendors, scheme workers, headload workers, press employees and gig workers.

However, the BJP-backed NGO Sangh has stated it will not join the protest.

Why Bandh?

The nationwide action has been called by central trade unions, supported by farmer groups, to oppose the Centre’s labour reforms and broader economic policies. Union leaders argue that the new labour codes dilute worker protections and make hiring and firing easier for employers.

Across India, more than 30 crore workers are expected to take part. In Kerala, daily routines are likely to be significantly disrupted, even as emergency and healthcare services continue to function.