India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBhagwant Mann can’t be accused of a single rupee of corruption: Kejriwal

Bhagwant Mann can’t be accused of a single rupee of corruption: Kejriwal

Pathankot, Jul 17 (PTI): AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that for the first time, Punjab has a chief minister whom no one can accuse of a single rupee of corruptio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Pathankot, Jul 17 (PTI): AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that for the first time, Punjab has a chief minister whom no one can accuse of a single rupee of corruption.

“It is by Guru Sahib's grace that we have an honest chief minister like Bhagwant Mann. I remember that every previous chief minister (of Punjab) faced allegations of corruption, and so did their ministers.

“For the first time, Punjab has a chief minister in Mann whom no one can accuse of a single rupee of corruption. No one can even level allegations of corruption against his family or any of his ministers,” claimed Kejriwal, who along with Mann attended a 'Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam’ bhajan programme in Pathankot.

“By saving every single rupee, Mann is providing free electricity and health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh to you, arranging pilgrimages and is now depositing Rs 1,000 into your accounts every month,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that 'Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam' is being organised across all the 22 districts of Punjab, with people expressing happiness that such large-scale programmes for 'Sanatan Dharma' are being held for the first time in the state.

“Today, all of you have gathered here in such large numbers to listen to Shiv Ji's bhajans and immerse yourselves in devotion. It feels wonderful to see your enthusiasm and happiness.” PTI CHS ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 18 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bhagwant Mann can’t be accused of a single rupee of corruption: Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann can’t be accused of a single rupee of corruption: Kejriwal
India
HC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute
HC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute
India
National Committee on Dam Safety reviews implementation of Dam Safety Act
National Committee on Dam Safety reviews implementation of Dam Safety Act
India
Former BKTC employee arrested in Badrinath Dham offering irregularities case
Former BKTC employee arrested in Badrinath Dham offering irregularities case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget