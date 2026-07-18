Bhagwant Mann can’t be accused of a single rupee of corruption: Kejriwal

Pathankot, Jul 17 (PTI): AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that for the first time, Punjab has a chief minister whom no one can accuse of a single rupee of corruption.

“It is by Guru Sahib's grace that we have an honest chief minister like Bhagwant Mann. I remember that every previous chief minister (of Punjab) faced allegations of corruption, and so did their ministers.

“For the first time, Punjab has a chief minister in Mann whom no one can accuse of a single rupee of corruption. No one can even level allegations of corruption against his family or any of his ministers,” claimed Kejriwal, who along with Mann attended a 'Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam’ bhajan programme in Pathankot.

“By saving every single rupee, Mann is providing free electricity and health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh to you, arranging pilgrimages and is now depositing Rs 1,000 into your accounts every month,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that 'Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam' is being organised across all the 22 districts of Punjab, with people expressing happiness that such large-scale programmes for 'Sanatan Dharma' are being held for the first time in the state.

“Today, all of you have gathered here in such large numbers to listen to Shiv Ji's bhajans and immerse yourselves in devotion. It feels wonderful to see your enthusiasm and happiness.” PTI CHS ARI

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