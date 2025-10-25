Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Woman Run Over By Truck After Falling Off Bike; Brother Blames Pothole-Filled Road

Bengaluru Woman Run Over By Truck After Falling Off Bike; Brother Blames Pothole-Filled Road

Priyanka Kumari Poonia, 26, died in Bengaluru after falling off a motorcycle due to poor road conditions and being run over by a truck.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old bank employee has died after she was allegedly run over by a speeding truck when she fell off a pillion of a motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday on the Huskur–Makali road, which is alleged to be in poor condition and filled with potholes, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kumari Poonia, a resident of Alur, police said.

According to police, Priyanka was travelling with her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle. He applied the brakes suddenly after a car in front slowed down, allegedly due to a pothole on the road.

At that moment, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle's handlebars, causing Kumar to lose control of the vehicle "because of the poor road conditions", as stated in the complaint.

The impact threw Kumar, a businessman, to the left side of the road, while his sister Priyanka fell to the right and was allegedly run over by the truck, resulting in her death on the spot, a police official said.

Kumar escaped with minor injuries, police added.

The siblings were on their way to the Madavara metro station at around 11 am when the accident occurred, police said.

In his complaint, Kumar blamed the "poor condition of the road for the accident and sought action against the concerned authorities." "The truck and its driver have been detained," a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK ADB

ALSO READ: Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How 234 Smartphones Worth Rs 46 Lakh Escalated Deadly Fire

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cricket
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget