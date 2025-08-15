Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'B*****d, Don't Say Anything': Bengaluru Woman Hurls Obscene Abuse At Traffic Police, Arrested After Viral Video

In Bengaluru, the arrested woman used vulgar language, defended her staff, and threatened to strip a female officer.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
A woman in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka New Town was taken into custody after a video surfaced showing her hurling obscene abuses and threats at traffic police officers during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on August 14 when traffic personnel stopped her two-wheeler and clamped its wheel.

On Thursday, two traffic police officers stopped a woman riding a two-wheeler and allegedly clamped the vehicle’s wheel. The move sparked a furious reaction from the rider, who began vocally protesting in a public area. Wearing a helmet, the woman engaged in a tense roadside exchange with the officers, attracting a crowd of onlookers.

In the viral footage, the helmeted woman is seen shouting at both a male and female officer, using vulgar language and defending a man with her—reportedly her staff member—while accusing the male officer of touching him. At one point, she told the officer, “B*****d, don’t say anything to my staff", as reported by Times of India. She also threatened the female constable, saying in Hindi, “Kapde utaar ke nanga karungi tujhe” (“I will strip you naked”).

Despite the officers’ attempts to calm her, the tirade continued for over a minute as bystanders watched. The male officer was heard saying that the situation would have been different if not for a woman. He underlined that they were speaking respectfully given her gender.

Video Of Incident Goes Viral

Yelahanka New Town Police later confirmed on social media platform X that the woman was taken into custody the same day. A case has been registered and a legal probe is in progress.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation online, with many calling for strict action and expressing concern over rising instances of public aggression toward law enforcement.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
