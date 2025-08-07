Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Woman Held For Urging Pak Army Chief To Invade India, Promoting ‘Project Khilafat’: Gujarat ATS

Gujarat ATS arrested Shama Parveen Ansari as she appealed to Pakistan's army chief to invade India during Operation Sindoor, aiming to unify Muslim lands under "Project Khilafat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) A woman arrested by Gujarat ATS for allegedly promoting Al-Qaeda agenda had appealed to Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir to invade India during Operation Sindoor to "unify Muslim lands" under "Project Khilafat", officials have said. Shama Parveen Ansari was arrested from her residence in Bengaluru on July 29 on charges of spreading the propaganda of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, through her social media pages.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday stated Ansari operated two Facebook pages and an Instagram handle with 10,000 followers to share provocative, jihadi and anti-India content of the AQIS and some other radical preachers.

On May 9, two days after India launched the Operation Sindoor against terror dens in Pakistan and PoK, Ansari uploaded a post on her FB account appealing Gen Munir to seize the "golden opportunity" to attack India, according to a release issued by ATS.

In the FB post, which had the photo of Munir, Ansari stated, "You have a golden opportunity.. adopt Project Khilafat for the implementation of Islam, unify Muslim lands, and march forward to eliminate Hindutva and Zionism...So march forward." In a video Ansari shared on her Instagram account, a preacher can be heard criticising Indian Muslims for extending their support to the Army and condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In another video clip Ansari shared, the Imam of Lahore's Lal Masjid Abdul Aziz can be heard making provocative statements about establishing the Khilafat System in India through armed revolution against the government, said the release.

A third video shows an AQIS leader talking about "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and making provocative calls to unleash violence against the Indian state, particularly targeting members of the Hindu community and institutions of democratic governance, the ATS said.

Ansari was linked to one of the four persons nabbed two weeks ago for allegedly sharing the provocative content through their Instagram accounts, as per the ATS.

These four persons, including two from Gujarat, were arrested from different locations in a multi-state operation, officials earlier said.

All the five individuals have been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
