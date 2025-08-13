Bengaluru Woman, Family ‘Attacked’ By 10 Men After Road Rage Incident; Police Launch Manhunt

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Woman, Family ‘Attacked’ By 10 Men After Road Rage Incident; Police Launch Manhunt

In Bengaluru, a road rage incident led to a woman and her family being assaulted by a group of men, allegedly cab drivers, who vandalised her car and trespassed into her apartment complex.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)

A road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area escalated into violence after a woman and her family were allegedly assaulted by a group of 10–12 men, reportedly cab drivers. The confrontation began when one of the men allegedly overtook her car recklessly and confronted her. The altercation intensified as more individuals joined in, allegedly chasing her with bricks and following her into her gated apartment complex.

CCTV Footage Shows Woman's Car Being Vandalised

CCTV footage from the scene shows the woman’s vehicle being blocked and vandalised, reported Times Now. One man is seen punching the car window, shattering it, while others surround the vehicle. The group allegedly forced their way into the residential compound and continued their aggression, as per a report on Economic Times. When the woman’s father and relatives attempted to intervene, they were assaulted as well.

Her father has lodged a formal complaint at Hulimavu Police Station, seeking the immediate arrest of all those involved. Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), including Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), Section 329(3) (criminal trespass), and additional provisions for mischief and causing hurt, reported India Today.

Investigators are reviewing more CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness testimonies to identify the attackers. While the victim has claimed the men were cab drivers, police are verifying whether they are linked to ride-hailing platforms or if there was any prior connection.

Authorities have intensified the search for the suspects and assured swift action, with police patrols in the area being increased to prevent further incidents. The case has drawn public attention, sparking discussions on road safety, aggressive driving, and the need for stronger deterrents against mob violence in the city.

ALSO READ: On Cam: PhD Student Refuses To Accept Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
