Two Bengaluru Policemen Suspended After Father Alleges Bribe Demands Following Daughter’s Death

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended after a grieving father's social media post about facing harassment and corruption went viral.

Sivakumar K, a retired chief financial officer of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), shared his harrowing experience following the death of his 34-year-old daughter from a brain haemorrhage in September, in a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

In the now-deleted post, Sivakumar had alleged that he was forced to pay bribe at every stage, for an ambulance, for an FIR copy, at the cremation, and for the death certificate (to corporation staff).

He had levelled allegations against the officer and a personnel at the Bellandur Police station for demanding bribes and showing arrogance. "I had money I paid, what will the poor do?" he asked in the post.

Expressing anguish over the Shivakumar's experience, many have sought action by tagging posts on 'X' to the accounts of Bengaluru city police and Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield.

The DCP's office replied on the official 'X' account, assuring that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals involved.

On Thursday, the DCP office posted, "In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar’s tweet (post), one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended." "The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances," it added. PTI KSU ROH

