WATCH: Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Groove Together At Bengaluru Wedding

WATCH: Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Groove Together At Bengaluru Wedding

A viral video shows Sudha Murty and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joyfully dancing at Shaw's nephew, Dr. Eric Mazumdar's wedding baraat in Bengaluru. T

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A heartwarming video of author and philanthropist Sudha Murty dancing alongside Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has gone viral, spreading smiles across social media. The two stalwarts of India’s corporate and social worlds were seen joyfully shaking a leg during the wedding celebrations of Shaw’s nephew, Dr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar, in Bengaluru.

Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Dance At Bengaluru Wedding 

The cheerful moment unfolded during the baraat of Eric Mazumdar, son of Ravi Mazumdar, where Murty and Shaw danced energetically to the beats of the dhol amid a cheering crowd. Entrepreneur and politician Anil Shetty, who shared the now-viral clip, wrote, “Ignore my dance steps—I was just so happy to see two seventy-plus years young with so much energy.”

The video has since been widely circulated, drawing praise and admiration for the duo’s infectious enthusiasm and enduring spirit. Many viewers hailed it as a celebration of lifelong friendship and vitality, with social media users calling them “icons of grace and energy.”

The festivities concluded with a grand reception at the Taj West End, attended by several dignitaries, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who extended his congratulations to the newlyweds on social media: “Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil Shetty (@anilshetty87)

Who is Eric Mazumdar?

Dr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar is an academic based in the United States, serving as an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Known for his research at the intersection of engineering, machine learning, and economics, Eric also sits on the board of Biocon Limited as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, a position he assumed in November 2021. He recently tied the knot with Ashley Pournamdari.

The light-hearted video of Murty and Shaw continues to trend online, reminding viewers that joy, friendship, and rhythm have no age limit.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Sudha Murty
Read more
