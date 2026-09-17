Bengaluru Man Throws Floor Cleaner Acid At Wife, Attacks Her With Machete; Woman Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man attacked wife with acid and machete near clinic.

Victim remains critical in ICU; police apprehended the attacker.

Couple had differences; police are questioning the accused man.

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) A man allegedly threw floor cleaner acid at his 26-year-old wife and attacked her with a machete multiple times near J P Nagar here, police said on Thursday.

The condition of the woman, who reportedly hails from West Bengal and worked as a nurse at a private clinic here, is said to be critical and she is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital, police sources said.

According to them, the incident happened around 9.15 am when the woman came out of the clinic at J P Nagar third phase for breakfast.

The man allegedly threw floor cleaner acid at her and chased her. He caught her near the basement entrance and attacked her with a machete.

Traffic Police personnel nearby on getting to know about the incident rushed to the spot and took the man to custody. Police are questioning him.

In a purported video of the alleged incident, a man wearing a helmet can be seen attacking the woman multiple times with what appears like a machete. Some people gathered at the scene are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones while a couple of them try to intervene and stop the attack.

People probably feared the man attacking them with the machete and hesitated to go near to rescue the woman immediately, police sources said.

According to preliminary information, the couple had been staying separately for some time now due to differences, they said, adding that investigations are on.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)