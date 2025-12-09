Karnataka HC Stays Govt Order Granting One-Day Menstrual Leave For Working Women

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka HC Stays Govt Order Granting One-Day Menstrual Leave For Working Women

The Karnataka High Court stayed the state's menstrual leave notification, granting one paid day off monthly for women aged 18-52 in various sectors.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's notification mandating one-day menstrual leave a month for working women.

The November 9 notification made provision for one day paid menstrual leave per month to women employees aged between 18 and 52 years working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

The stay was granted by a bench of Justice Jyoti M based on a petition filed by Bangalore Hotels' Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems.

The petitioners contended that the Karnataka government did not consult them before making such provisions.

The menstrual leave was meant for women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

On December 2, the government had ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect. PTI GMS GMS SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
