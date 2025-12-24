Bengaluru Horror: Jilted Lover Brutally Attacks Woman In Public After She Rejects Him

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (IANS) Bengaluru Police have arrested a jilted lover for allegedly assaulting a young woman in full public view after she refused to continue a relationship with him.

A video of the brutal assault on the woman went viral on social media on Wednesday, raising serious concerns about the safety of women in the city.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Naveen Kumar, a resident of Billamaranahalli in the Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and the victim befriended each other on Instagram and later entered into a relationship.

Recently, the victim blocked the accused's mobile number and social media accounts.

Police said the frustrated accused tried to speak to the woman near her PG hostel. After she rejected his requests, he allegedly got into an altercation with her and attacked her.

The viral video shows Naveen arriving at the spot in a car and assaulting the woman. It also shows him fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. During the attack, the accused is seen trying to snatch the victim's vanity bag, rummaging through it, throwing it away, and escaping.

Police said the accused and the victim came into contact through Instagram in 2024 and were in a relationship. During the course of their relationship, Naveen allegedly forced the woman to continue the relationship. Police also said the two had disputes over financial matters.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday on Ullal Main Road, in front of a PG hostel, within the limits of the Jnanabharathi police station.

In her complaint, the young woman stated that the accused attacked her for refusing to entertain his request to be in a relationship with him. She alleged that he thrashed her, dragged her on the road, pulled her clothes and attempted to tear them during the assault.

Police further said that the accused had been stalking the victim, following her wherever she went. He allegedly abused her using vulgar language, physically assaulted her and harassed her repeatedly.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint, police added.

The accused was arrested by a team led by DCP (South West) Anita Haddannanavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Basavaraj Teli, and Jnanabharathi Police Station Inspector M.S. Ravi.

