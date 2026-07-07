Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru Horror: Couple Throw 11-Month-Old Daughter To Floor During Fight, Try To Pass Off Death As Cot Fall

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Throw 11-Month-Old Daughter To Floor During Fight, Try To Pass Off Death As Cot Fall

An 11-month-old baby's reported accidental fall in Bengaluru was exposed as murder after a post-mortem revealed severe injuries, leading to her parents' arrest.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Baby's death, initially accidental, now investigated as homicide.
  • Post-mortem revealed severe injuries contradicting parents' fall story.
  • Police allege parents violently assaulted infant during an argument.
  • Both parents arrested; investigation continues into infant's murder.

An 11-month-old baby girl's death, initially reported as an accidental fall from a bed, has taken a shocking turn after investigators concluded that she was the victim of a violent assault. Police in East Bengaluru have arrested the child's parents, Shekeappa and Vijayalakshmi, after forensic findings contradicted their original account and pointed to homicide. The case, which was first registered as an unnatural death, underwent a dramatic shift following the post-mortem examination that exposed injuries far more severe than those expected from a minor fall.

Post-Mortem Findings Raise Serious Questions

According to police, the investigation began after Shekeappa claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a bed while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, had fallen asleep during breastfeeding. The child was immediately taken to East Point Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on the father's statement, authorities initially treated the matter as an accidental death. However, the post-mortem report received on June 22 prompted investigators to revisit the case, as per a reports.

Doctors found multiple internal injuries that could not have resulted from a fall from a bed approximately two feet high. The report documented extensive internal bleeding and respiratory failure caused by trauma. Investigators also noted injuries on the baby's face, chest, legs and private parts, strengthening suspicions that the child had been subjected to severe physical violence.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; Three Held

Police Probe Reveals Violent Sequence Of Events

Further investigation led police to reconstruct what allegedly happened on June 9. Officials said the couple had an argument after Shekeappa returned home for lunch.

During the altercation, Vijayalakshmi allegedly kicked the crying infant. Police further alleged that an enraged Shekeappa then picked up the baby and threw her onto the ground, inflicting injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

Although the child was later taken to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her.

Investigators also looked into the family's domestic circumstances during the probe. Police said the couple had been experiencing marital discord and that Vijayalakshmi was allegedly involved in an affair with a neighbour identified as Nagappa. Frequent disputes between the couple reportedly contributed to a tense household environment, with investigators alleging that the mother had become indifferent toward the couple's second child.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7

Parents Booked For Murder

Armed with forensic evidence and statements gathered during the investigation, police arrested both parents and registered a murder case against them.

The investigation is being handled by the Avalahalli Police Station, which has jurisdiction over Kitaganur village. Officers said the medical evidence played a decisive role in exposing inconsistencies in the parents' version of events.

Police also noted that the alleged attempt to portray the infant's death as an accident added another disturbing dimension to the case. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather additional evidence and prepare the case for prosecution.

Before You Go

Weather Alert: Godavari Swells as Heavy Rains Put Nashik on High Alert

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial report regarding the baby's death?

The baby's death was initially reported by the father, Shekeappa, as an accidental fall from a bed while the mother, Vijayalakshmi, was asleep during breastfeeding.

Why did investigators change their conclusion from an accident to a homicide?

A post-mortem examination revealed severe internal injuries, extensive bleeding, and trauma inconsistent with a fall from a bed. These findings contradicted the parents' initial account.

What evidence led police to arrest the baby's parents?

Forensic evidence showed severe trauma to the infant. Police reconstruction alleged the mother kicked and the father threw the baby during an argument, causing fatal injuries.

What charges have been filed against the baby's parents?

Police have arrested both parents, Shekeappa and Vijayalakshmi, and registered a murder case against them. Medical evidence played a decisive role in their arrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Bengaluru Crime Karnataka Crime Bengaluru Baby Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bengaluru Horror: Couple Throw 11-Month-Old Daughter To Floor During Fight, Try To Pass Off Death As Cot Fall
Bengaluru Horror: Couple Throw 11-Month-Old Daughter To Floor During Fight, Try To Pass Off Death As Cot Fall
India
TVK, DMK Exchange Horse-Trading Barbs; Stalin, Top DMK Leaders Mum On Lookout Notice To Senthil Balaji
TVK, DMK Exchange Horse-Trading Barbs; Stalin, Top DMK Leaders Mum On Lookout Notice To Senthil Balaji
India
Meat trader held for 'luring' minor, molesting her in Uttarkhand's Tehri; locals seek strict action
Meat trader held for 'luring' minor, molesting her in Uttarkhand's Tehri; locals seek strict action
India
Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Finds 70 Suspicious CCTV Incidents, Recovers Rs 81 Lakh
Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Finds 70 Suspicious CCTV Incidents, Recovers Rs 81 Lakh
Advertisement

Videos

Monsoon Update: Heavy Rains Batter India, Godavari and Narmada Overflow
Weather Alert: Godavari Swells as Heavy Rains Put Nashik on High Alert
Weather Alert: Red Alert in Nashik as Cloudburst Threat Looms Amid Heavy Rains
Ram Temple: SIT Report Exposes Major Lapses in Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Chaos Across MP and Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget