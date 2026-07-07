Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baby's death, initially accidental, now investigated as homicide.

Post-mortem revealed severe injuries contradicting parents' fall story.

Police allege parents violently assaulted infant during an argument.

Both parents arrested; investigation continues into infant's murder.

An 11-month-old baby girl's death, initially reported as an accidental fall from a bed, has taken a shocking turn after investigators concluded that she was the victim of a violent assault. Police in East Bengaluru have arrested the child's parents, Shekeappa and Vijayalakshmi, after forensic findings contradicted their original account and pointed to homicide. The case, which was first registered as an unnatural death, underwent a dramatic shift following the post-mortem examination that exposed injuries far more severe than those expected from a minor fall.

Post-Mortem Findings Raise Serious Questions

According to police, the investigation began after Shekeappa claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a bed while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, had fallen asleep during breastfeeding. The child was immediately taken to East Point Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on the father's statement, authorities initially treated the matter as an accidental death. However, the post-mortem report received on June 22 prompted investigators to revisit the case, as per a reports.

Doctors found multiple internal injuries that could not have resulted from a fall from a bed approximately two feet high. The report documented extensive internal bleeding and respiratory failure caused by trauma. Investigators also noted injuries on the baby's face, chest, legs and private parts, strengthening suspicions that the child had been subjected to severe physical violence.

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Police Probe Reveals Violent Sequence Of Events

Further investigation led police to reconstruct what allegedly happened on June 9. Officials said the couple had an argument after Shekeappa returned home for lunch.

During the altercation, Vijayalakshmi allegedly kicked the crying infant. Police further alleged that an enraged Shekeappa then picked up the baby and threw her onto the ground, inflicting injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

Although the child was later taken to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her.

Investigators also looked into the family's domestic circumstances during the probe. Police said the couple had been experiencing marital discord and that Vijayalakshmi was allegedly involved in an affair with a neighbour identified as Nagappa. Frequent disputes between the couple reportedly contributed to a tense household environment, with investigators alleging that the mother had become indifferent toward the couple's second child.

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Parents Booked For Murder

Armed with forensic evidence and statements gathered during the investigation, police arrested both parents and registered a murder case against them.

The investigation is being handled by the Avalahalli Police Station, which has jurisdiction over Kitaganur village. Officers said the medical evidence played a decisive role in exposing inconsistencies in the parents' version of events.

Police also noted that the alleged attempt to portray the infant's death as an accident added another disturbing dimension to the case. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather additional evidence and prepare the case for prosecution.