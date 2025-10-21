Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Engineer Suicide: Ola Electric Moves HC Over Harassment Allegation, Says No Formal Complaint Made

Ola Electric's response comes amid accusations left by Aravind, naming Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrata Kumar Das for mental harassment and financial exploitation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ola Electric has issued a formal statement expressing grief over the death of its 38-year-old engineer, K. Aravind, who died by suicide on September 28 in Bengaluru. The company’s response comes amid serious accusations made in a 28-page handwritten note allegedly left by Aravind, naming Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrata Kumar Das for mental harassment and financial exploitation.

Bengaluru Ola Engineer Suicide

According to police reports, Aravind, employed as a homologation engineer since 2022 and associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years, consumed poison at his residence in Chikkalasandra. He was rushed to Maharaja Agrasena Hospital by friends but succumbed later the same day. Bengaluru police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and later filed a case of abetment to suicide and mental harassment against Aggarwal and Das.

Investigators confirmed that two days after Aravind’s death, Rs 17.46 lakh was transferred to his bank account by the company, described as a full and final settlement. 

Ola’s Response

In its official statement, Ola Electric conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore.”

The company asserted that Aravind had not raised any formal complaint or grievance related to harassment or work conditions and clarified that his role did not entail direct interaction with top management, including the promoter.

Ola Electric added that it has challenged the First Information Report (FIR) before the Karnataka High Court, which has since granted protective orders to the company and its officials.

“To provide immediate support to the family, the company facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the statement concluded, as per ANI.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ola INDIA
Read more
