Watch: Bengaluru Couple Run Over Delivery Boy In Road Rage Attack, Arrested After Chilling CCTV Clip Emerges

In Bengaluru, a minor traffic incident escalated into murder when Kalaripayattu instructor intentionally ran over 24-year-old delivery worker Darshan after a two-kilometer chase.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
What began as a minor road mishap in South Bengaluru spiraled into a shocking act of violence, leaving a young delivery worker dead. CCTV footage has revealed that a Kalaripayattu instructor and his partner intentionally ran over a 24-year-old food delivery agent, turning an instance of road rage into a fatal crime.

The incident occurred late on October 25 in JP Nagar’s 7th Phase. The victim, identified as Darshan, a resident of Kembattalli, was reportedly on a delivery assignment when his scooter brushed against a car’s side mirror near Nataraja Layout around 9 p.m. Witnesses said Darshan apologised and continued on his way, unaware that the altercation would soon take a deadly turn.

CCTV Reveals Deliberate Hit-and-Run

According to police, the car’s driver — Manoj Kumar, a Kalaripayattu trainer from Kerala — and his partner Aarati Sharma, from Jammu & Kashmir, allegedly followed Darshan for nearly two hours before mowing him down between 11:30 and 11:35 p.m. on 1st Cross, Sri Rama Layout, as per a report on Times of India. The pair later returned to the scene wearing masks to retrieve damaged parts from their car, a move that investigators say confirmed their involvement.

 

Initially registered as a road accident by the JP Nagar Traffic Police, the case was reclassified as murder after CCTV footage exposed the deliberate nature of the act. It has since been transferred to the Puttenahalli Police Station for further investigation.

Police arrested Kumar and Sharma on Tuesday. They have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. While reports suggest the two had been living together for several years, officials have yet to confirm the exact nature of their relationship, as per The New Indian Express.

Authorities have booked the duo under sections of murder and attempt to murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further forensic analysis of the vehicle and digital evidence is underway.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Bengaluru
