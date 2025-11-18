WATCH: CISF Stops Knife-Wielding Man Charging At Cab Drivers At Bengaluru Airport

A major security scare unfolded late Sunday night at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when a man allegedly attempted to attack two taxi drivers with a knife. The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested under the Arms Act and later sent to judicial custody following swift action by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Bengaluru Knife-Wielding Man Stopped by CISF

According to police, the confrontation was the result of an earlier personal clash. Around 1:30 am on Sunday, Ahmed was reportedly assaulted by taxi drivers Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar. Nearly 11 hours after the altercation, at about 11:59 pm, Ahmed returned to the airport armed with a long metal knife and rushed toward the two men near the Terminal 1 arrival lane, reported Money Control.

Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirmed that Ahmed ran at the drivers with the knife raised. CISF personnel posted at the terminal, led by ASI/Executive Sunil Kumar, immediately stepped in. The security team overpowered Ahmed within moments, disarmed him, and ensured that no passengers, airport staff, or bystanders were harmed in the busy arrival area, as per Siasat. Their intervention prevented what officials say could have escalated into a serious crime inside one of the country’s busiest airports.

The CISF later released CCTV footage of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), praising the quick reaction of its personnel. “Timely intervention by CISF averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport. Around midnight on November 16, a man armed with a long metal knife charged at two taxi drivers at the T1 arrival area. ASI Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife, preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” the post said.

Timely intervention by CISF, averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport.



Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of @BLRAirport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar & team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and… pic.twitter.com/upFWXEtTaW — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 17, 2025

Following the incident, Ahmed and the taxi drivers involved in the earlier dispute were handed over to the Kempegowda International Airport Police for further investigation.

ALSO READ: Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle