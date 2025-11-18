Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: CISF Stops Knife-Wielding Man Charging At Cab Drivers At Bengaluru Airport

WATCH: CISF Stops Knife-Wielding Man Charging At Cab Drivers At Bengaluru Airport

At Bengaluru Airport, Sohail Ahmed attacked two taxi drivers with a knife, seeking revenge for an earlier assault.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major security scare unfolded late Sunday night at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when a man allegedly attempted to attack two taxi drivers with a knife. The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested under the Arms Act and later sent to judicial custody following swift action by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Bengaluru Knife-Wielding Man Stopped by CISF

According to police, the confrontation was the result of an earlier personal clash. Around 1:30 am on Sunday, Ahmed was reportedly assaulted by taxi drivers Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar. Nearly 11 hours after the altercation, at about 11:59 pm, Ahmed returned to the airport armed with a long metal knife and rushed toward the two men near the Terminal 1 arrival lane, reported Money Control.

Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirmed that Ahmed ran at the drivers with the knife raised. CISF personnel posted at the terminal, led by ASI/Executive Sunil Kumar, immediately stepped in. The security team overpowered Ahmed within moments, disarmed him, and ensured that no passengers, airport staff, or bystanders were harmed in the busy arrival area, as per Siasat. Their intervention prevented what officials say could have escalated into a serious crime inside one of the country’s busiest airports.

The CISF later released CCTV footage of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), praising the quick reaction of its personnel. “Timely intervention by CISF averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport. Around midnight on November 16, a man armed with a long metal knife charged at two taxi drivers at the T1 arrival area. ASI Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife, preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” the post said.

Following the incident, Ahmed and the taxi drivers involved in the earlier dispute were handed over to the Kempegowda International Airport Police for further investigation. 

ALSO READ: Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Claims Bihar Poll Verdict a
Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget