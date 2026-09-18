Bengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Case registered under anti-corruption law; investigation remains ongoing.

Bengaluru City Lokayukta police have arrested a Central GST Superintendent and a private individual in connection with an alleged ₹8 lakh bribery case, officials said. The arrests were made on September 17 after a businessman approached the Lokayukta alleging that the GST officer had demanded money to close a complaint concerning pending Central GST dues.

The accused officer has been identified as Mohit Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Central GST, South Division-4, South Commissionerate. Salman Sheikh, a private individual, was also arrested for his alleged role as an intermediary in the transaction.

Businessman Files Complaint

The case began after businessman Syed Zameer approached the Lokayukta with an allegation against Singh.

According to the complaint, the CGST officer allegedly sought Rs 8 lakh in exchange for "close a false complaint" linked to pending Central GST dues against the businessman, as per reports. Based on the complaint, Lokayukta officials decided to conduct a trap operation to verify the allegations and proceeded with the planned transaction.

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Rs 8 Lakh Trap

During the operation, Singh was allegedly caught accepting the bribe through Sheikh, who is accused of acting as the mediator in the transaction.

The alleged exchange took place inside Singh's chamber at Kendriya Sadan in Bengaluru's Koramangala, where Lokayukta officials carried out the trap.

The arrests followed the operation on September 17.

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Case Under PC Act

A case has been registered against Singh and Sheikh under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The provision relates to a public servant accepting or attempting to obtain an undue advantage through corrupt or illegal means, including through an intermediary.

The Lokayukta has said that its investigation into the allegations is continuing.

The allegations against the two accused have not been established in court, and further investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe demand and transaction.