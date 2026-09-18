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English NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held

Bengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held

Bengaluru Lokayukta police arrested a CGST Superintendent and a private man over an alleged Rs 8 lakh bribe demand linked to a GST complaint.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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  • Case registered under anti-corruption law; investigation remains ongoing.

Bengaluru City Lokayukta police have arrested a Central GST Superintendent and a private individual in connection with an alleged ₹8 lakh bribery case, officials said. The arrests were made on September 17 after a businessman approached the Lokayukta alleging that the GST officer had demanded money to close a complaint concerning pending Central GST dues.

The accused officer has been identified as Mohit Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Central GST, South Division-4, South Commissionerate. Salman Sheikh, a private individual, was also arrested for his alleged role as an intermediary in the transaction.

Businessman Files Complaint

The case began after businessman Syed Zameer approached the Lokayukta with an allegation against Singh.

According to the complaint, the CGST officer allegedly sought Rs 8 lakh in exchange for "close a false complaint" linked to pending Central GST dues against the businessman, as per reports. Based on the complaint, Lokayukta officials decided to conduct a trap operation to verify the allegations and proceeded with the planned transaction.

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Rs 8 Lakh Trap

During the operation, Singh was allegedly caught accepting the bribe through Sheikh, who is accused of acting as the mediator in the transaction.

The alleged exchange took place inside Singh's chamber at Kendriya Sadan in Bengaluru's Koramangala, where Lokayukta officials carried out the trap.

The arrests followed the operation on September 17.

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Case Under PC Act

A case has been registered against Singh and Sheikh under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The provision relates to a public servant accepting or attempting to obtain an undue advantage through corrupt or illegal means, including through an intermediary.

The Lokayukta has said that its investigation into the allegations is continuing.

The allegations against the two accused have not been established in court, and further investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe demand and transaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal action has been taken against the arrested individuals?

A case has been registered under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation into the allegations is currently continuing.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru CGST Lokayukta Bengaluru Lokayukta
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