‘Bageshwar Baba Cannot Decide What Bengal Eats’: Samik Bhattacharya On Puja Food Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social media speculated non-veg food ban during Durga Puja.

Seer Dhirendra Shastri's remarks fueled non-vegetarian restriction discussions.

BJP president rejected restrictions, affirming Bengalis' traditional food choices.

Amid growing speculation on social media and public discussions over whether non-vegetarian food could be restricted during Durga Puja in West Bengal, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has spoken out on the issue.

Posts are circulating on social media claiming that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued guidelines against the sale of non-vegetarian food during the festival and setting up non-vegetarian food stalls outside puja pandals. However, there has been no confirmation of such guidelines, and the state government has also not issued any such directive.

The speculation gained momentum after Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Krishna Shastri recently spoke against eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Also Read: Malaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues

Samik Bhattacharya On Non-Veg Food During Puja

Speaking at a press conference, Bhattacharya rejected the idea that restrictions should be imposed on what people eat during Durga Puja.

“Bengalis generally eat goat meat on Navami. On Ashtami, they eat luchi. They will eat that,” Bhattacharya said.

He added that if he had his parents and wife at home, he would have invited people over for a meal featuring young goat meat. He also said that if he were invited to eat goat meat on Navami, he would attend, along with many BJP workers.

‘Bageshwar Baba Cannot Decide What Bengal Eats’

Responding to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s remarks, Bhattacharya said the seer was a well-known spiritual figure with many followers across the country.

Bhattacharya said he had also met Shastri and had a positive impression of him.

However, he stressed that Shastri could express his personal opinion as a monk but could not decide what people in West Bengal should or should not eat.

“Who will eat what in West Bengal and who will not eat what, he is not in a position to decide that,” Bhattacharya said.

He noted that many people were becoming vegetarian or vegan, saying such choices would continue across the world.

“As a monk, he can express his opinion. But that does not mean he will decide what we should eat and what we should not eat,” Bhattacharya said.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends; Owner, Wife And Son Arrested

He also questioned why Shastri’s remarks were being treated as though they represented the BJP, asking whether people were suggesting that the seer held a senior position in the party.