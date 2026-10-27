Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rape-murder accused Prahlad Das killed in police encounter.

Das allegedly snatched officer's revolver, prompting retaliatory police firing.

He was declared dead at hospital; body sent for post-mortem.

This marks the second similar police encounter in three months.

A 23-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was killed in a police encounter during crime scene reconstruction, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Prahlad Das, allegedly snatched a service revolver from an escorting officer and opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing. Das was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital after sustaining bullet injuries, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said no personnel were injured in the firing, though the circumstances surrounding the alleged seizure of the firearm are likely to come under scrutiny.

How The Encounter Unfolded

According to police sources, Das was taken to the crime scene in Gaighata for reconstruction following his arrest in the rape and murder case.

During the exercise, he allegedly snatched a revolver from a policeman and fired several rounds at the personnel present. Police sources said officers returned fire in self-defence, injuring the accused.

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Family Protests, Security Tightened

News of Das’s death prompted his family members to rush to the hospital, where they expressed anger over the incident.



Police deployed additional personnel at the hospital and in nearby areas to prevent tensions from escalating and maintain law and order.

Girl’s Body Found Behind Neighbour’s House

The case in which Das was held came to light on Sunday morning when a girl’s body, bearing multiple injury marks, was found behind her neighbour’s house in Gaighata. Das, a relative of the girl, was arrested later that day.

The Class XI student had reportedly attended a musical programme with family members, friends and relatives on Saturday night. According to local sources, she received a phone call around 11.30 pm and left the venue but did not return.

Her family searched nearby areas through the night before finding her body the following morning. A complaint was subsequently lodged at Gaighata police station.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the teenager may have been raped and murdered.

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MLA Condemns Crime

Gaighata MLA Subrata Thakur condemned the incident and called for strict punishment for those found responsible.

“We strongly condemn the incident. One person has been arrested, and exemplary punishment must be given to the person or persons who are found to be involved in the heinous incident,” he told the media.

Second Such Encounter In Three Months

The incident marks the second case in West Bengal in three months in which a rape and murder accused was killed in police firing during crime scene reconstruction.

In July, Pravas Mondal, accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, was killed in a similar incident. Police had then said he snatched an escorting officer’s revolver and opened fire while attempting to escape, prompting officers to shoot in self-defence.