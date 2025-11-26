Kangana Ranaut Backs SIR Amid CM Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism: 'Just Like Cancer...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday described illegal immigration as “cancer” and called for the nation to be “sanitised” of infiltrators, responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent criticism of the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Mandi MP insisted that the public overwhelmingly supports efforts to remove illegal entrants from India’s electoral system, arguing that such measures are essential for national integrity and security.

'India Cannot Be Threatened'

“The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer occurs in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators,” Ranaut told reporters.

Her comments came shortly after she attended the Constitution Day event at the Old Parliament building in New Delhi.

Banerjee, who addressed an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, questioned the timing of the exercise and accused the Centre of political motives. “PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why is SIR being conducted in such a hurry?” she asked.

Ranaut previously defended the process, stating that opposition parties should not object to a move aimed at identifying fake voters and those “selling” voter cards. She had welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to carry out the second phase of electoral roll revision, saying it would help detect infiltrators and strengthen democratic credibility.

The Election Commission, on October 27, announced that phase two of the Special Intensive Revision would be conducted across 12 states and Union Territories, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, between November and February.

Criticism Of Pakistan

Ranaut also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over its foreign ministry’s remarks on the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. She claimed Pakistan was “panicking” over India’s rising global status.

“Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday hoisted the saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking the completion of its construction, a moment celebrated as historically significant by supporters of the ruling party.