Bengal Police Arrests TMC's Abdul Kader Haque Over Allegations Of Post-Poll Violence

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): West Bengal police have arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abdul Kader Haque on Monday following serious allegations of post-poll physical assault and violence.





Meanwhile, fresh action has been initiated in connection with the 2021 post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, with authorities starting 458 new enquiries, registering 181 new FIRs and reopening 59 cases where final reports had earlier been submitted.





The process of investigation and reopening of cases is continuing.





The developments come after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed police across the state to enforce provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and register FIRs in all uninvestigated murder and assault cases linked to the 2021 post-poll violence.





Adhikari had urged victims and their families to come forward and lodge complaints even if they did not possess evidence, assuring them that investigations would be carried out by the police.





This directive came amid a series of actions against several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over allegations related to extortion, violence and land grabbing since Adhikari assumed office on May 9 following the BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.





Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, criticised the Centre over the post-poll violence in the state and alleged misuse of power during the counting process in the recently concluded 2026 Assembly elections.





In a post on X, Banerjee expressed condolences to the families affected by the violence and alleged that Central forces remained "mute spectators" during the incidents.





He further claimed that TMC candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed from counting centres in several constituencies.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)