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English NewsNewsIndia'He Did Wrong': Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused's Mother Refuses To Claim Body After Police Encounter

'He Did Wrong': Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused's Mother Refuses To Claim Body After Police Encounter

The mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused Prabhas Mondal refused to accept his body after the police encounter, saying he "has been punished."

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rape-murder accused Prabhas Mondal killed in police encounter.
  • Police reported Mondal tried escaping during crime scene reconstruction.
  • Accused's mother refuses claiming body, citing son's alleged deeds.

The family of Prabhas Mondal, one of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, has refused to claim his body after he was killed in a police encounter during a crime scene reconstruction exercise.

Mondal's mother, Sandhya Mondal, said she would not bring her son's body home, stating that he had been punished for his alleged actions. Her remarks came hours after police said the accused was shot dead while allegedly attempting to escape custody.

Mother Refuses To Claim Son's Body

Speaking to ANI, Sandhya Mondal said she had no objection to the police action and maintained that her son had faced the consequences of his alleged crime.

“My son has been punished for what he did. I won’t accept his body. I won’t bring his body back to our house. He has not done anything good. He did wrong and has been punished. Kill him or do whatever you want. I have no objections,” she told ANI.

She also said she chose not to visit the hospital after being informed about her son's death.

“Two Policemen had come to my house. I had woken up just then. They told me that my son is dead, so would I like to go to the hospital. I told them that I cannot go as my husband is ailing. I told them to go ahead and do whatever they want as I have no objections,” she said.

Later, reiterating her stand, Sandhya Mondal again said she would not accept her son's remains.

“My son has been punished for what he did. I won’t accept his body. I won’t bring back his body to our house. He has not done anything good. He did wrong and he has been punished for it. Kill him or do whatever you want. I have no objections. I won’t accept the body,” she said.

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Police Say Accused Tried To Escape During Reconstruction

According to police, Mondal was killed early Wednesday while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of events linked to the investigation.

Officials alleged that he attempted to snatch a police officer's service revolver and tried to flee from custody. Police claimed the accused opened fire, following which officers retaliated, resulting in his death.

The encounter took place during the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl, a case that has triggered widespread outrage across West Bengal.

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Three Men Named In Brutal Crime

Investigators allege that Mondal, along with co-accused Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, lured the 11-year-old girl to a secluded location, where she was gang-raped before being stuffed alive into a sack and dumped in a pond.

Before You Go

Weather Alert: First Monsoon Rain Leaves Gurugram Flooded, Roads Collapse, Delhi Battles Waterlogging

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the death of Prabhas Mondal?

Prabhas Mondal was killed in a police encounter during a crime scene reconstruction exercise. Police claim he attempted to snatch a revolver and escape, leading to officers retaliating.

How has Prabhas Mondal's family reacted to his death?

His mother, Sandhya Mondal, refused to claim his body. She stated he was punished for his alleged actions and had no objections to the police action.

What crime was Prabhas Mondal accused of committing?

He was accused of the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. Investigators allege he and co-accused gang-raped her before dumping her alive in a pond.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baruipur Bengal Prabhas Mondal Bengal Encounter
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