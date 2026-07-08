Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rape-murder accused Prabhas Mondal killed in police encounter.

Police reported Mondal tried escaping during crime scene reconstruction.

Accused's mother refuses claiming body, citing son's alleged deeds.

The family of Prabhas Mondal, one of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, has refused to claim his body after he was killed in a police encounter during a crime scene reconstruction exercise.

Mondal's mother, Sandhya Mondal, said she would not bring her son's body home, stating that he had been punished for his alleged actions. Her remarks came hours after police said the accused was shot dead while allegedly attempting to escape custody.

Mother Refuses To Claim Son's Body

Speaking to ANI, Sandhya Mondal said she had no objection to the police action and maintained that her son had faced the consequences of his alleged crime.

“My son has been punished for what he did. I won’t accept his body. I won’t bring his body back to our house. He has not done anything good. He did wrong and has been punished. Kill him or do whatever you want. I have no objections,” she told ANI.

She also said she chose not to visit the hospital after being informed about her son's death.

“Two Policemen had come to my house. I had woken up just then. They told me that my son is dead, so would I like to go to the hospital. I told them that I cannot go as my husband is ailing. I told them to go ahead and do whatever they want as I have no objections,” she said.

Later, reiterating her stand, Sandhya Mondal again said she would not accept her son's remains.

“My son has been punished for what he did. I won’t accept his body. I won’t bring back his body to our house. He has not done anything good. He did wrong and he has been punished for it. Kill him or do whatever you want. I have no objections. I won’t accept the body,” she said.

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Police Say Accused Tried To Escape During Reconstruction

According to police, Mondal was killed early Wednesday while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of events linked to the investigation.

Officials alleged that he attempted to snatch a police officer's service revolver and tried to flee from custody. Police claimed the accused opened fire, following which officers retaliated, resulting in his death.

The encounter took place during the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl, a case that has triggered widespread outrage across West Bengal.

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Three Men Named In Brutal Crime

Investigators allege that Mondal, along with co-accused Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, lured the 11-year-old girl to a secluded location, where she was gang-raped before being stuffed alive into a sack and dumped in a pond.